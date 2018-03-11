16 computers stolen from locked computer lab

By Summer Elverud | March 11th, 2018

Sixteen Apple iMac computers were stolen from a computer lab in Thomas Beam Engineering Building B last Friday, after it was left locked.

 

The computers were stolen between the hours of 2 and 10 a.m.

 

UNLV Police Services recommends to secure and lock rooms upon exiting, be aware and take notice of people wandering through buildings, and contact Police Services immediately if anyone is seen acting suspiciously or inappropriately on campus.

 

If anyone has information that can assist in this investigation, they are urged to contact UNLV Police Services at (702) 895-3668.

Summer Elverud

Summer Elverud

More articles by Summer Elverud

Related Articles

News 4 years ago In Pictures 5-05-14

In Pictures 5-05-14

  Attendees of Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s (AFAN) AIDS Walk 2014 chill out on the Alumni Ampitheater on Sunday

News 2 years ago CSUN to help revitalize outdated emergency phones

CSUN to help revitalize outdated emergency phones

      The aging emergency phones on red poles scattered haphazardly around campus will be getting new equipment that

News 5 months ago Police: Mandalay Bay security guard was shot before Strip massacre began

Police: Mandalay Bay security guard was shot before Strip massacre began

Police: Mandalay Bay security guard was shot before Strip massacre beganBy: Bianca Cseke | October 10, 2017 Police now say

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading