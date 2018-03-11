16 computers stolen from locked computer lab

Sixteen Apple iMac computers were stolen from a computer lab in Thomas Beam Engineering Building B last Friday, after it was left locked.

The computers were stolen between the hours of 2 and 10 a.m.

UNLV Police Services recommends to secure and lock rooms upon exiting, be aware and take notice of people wandering through buildings, and contact Police Services immediately if anyone is seen acting suspiciously or inappropriately on campus.

If anyone has information that can assist in this investigation, they are urged to contact UNLV Police Services at (702) 895-3668.