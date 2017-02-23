20 Years Later: Remembering Elliott Smith’s “Either/Or”

Elliott Smith—to the sound of his friends’ rollicking laughter—shimmied, stomped and swept his pointer finger across the home studio of fellow musician Joanna Bolme. He opened his mouth as wide as he could and began to shout in a half-intelligible English accent. Smith was doing his Mick Jagger impersonation again and everyone in the room had nearly fallen over in tears.

It was here in Bolme’s Portland, Oregon home—and the homes of singer Mary Lou Lord and sound engineer Larry Crane—that indie-folk legend Elliott Smith recorded his third and most well-known album, “Either/Or.” Released on Feb. 25, 1997, this coming Saturday will mark the 20th anniversary of the album that brought Smith international recognition and earned him comparisons to folk titans like Bob Dylan and Nick Drake.

The humorous nature of Smith was such that it could, just momentarily, shroud the steadfast suffering of a man marked by despair. The source of his art and beauty—his open desire to kill himself, his abuse of alcohol and tranquilizers, and the increasing number of pink spots on his forearm—would force themselves to the mind as his soul poured into the microphone.

Smith was a master of desolation and splendor, two conflicting states which he so seamlessly wove together on “Either/Or.” The mixture of lo-fi sounds from his debut album “Roman Candle” with the more poppy refrains that would define his later releases captivated the spirit, calling upon listeners to face those definitively human afflictions from which many of us may suffer— loneliness, anxiety, desperate longing for some purpose.

Perhaps it was for this reason that director Gus Van Sant, who fell in love with Smith’s music, used the tracks “Between the Bars,” “Angeles” and “Say Yes” in the monumental film “Good Will Hunting.” Sant also commissioned Smith to write the stand-alone single “Miss Misery” for the film which gained him an Academy Award nomination in 1998.

The song “Between the Bars” is considered one of Smith’s most exemplary works by fans and critics. With a bit of ambiguity, Smith seems to address his growing alcohol dependence and the feeling of being imprisoned by depression, unable to escape and follow his dreams; popular themes across his discography. The song was also recently used in an episode of the popular Adult Swim TV show “Rick and Morty.”

All the songs on “Either/Or” were made utilizing multi-track recording, a method in which different instruments are recorded separately from one another and then put together into a complete track. This allowed Smith to play every instrument on the album himself.

The layering of vocals on “Say Yes,” the grandiose, one-man band instrumentals on the single “Ballad of Big Nothing” and the hard progression of “Pictures of Me” are doubly-stunning considering their simplistic production and use of humble equipment.

“Either/Or” was a masterpiece of melancholy, a soft-spoken, yet biting, composition by a tortured artist who conveyed pain like no one else could. The album’s title is tellingly borrowed from Danish philosopher Søren Kierkegaard’s major work of the same name which dealt partially with existential anguish.

Smith left the Kill Rock Stars record label after “Either/Or” and traveled between New York and Los Angeles to record his next album, “XO,” with DreamWorks. Around the time of recording his final album “Figure 8” in 2000, Smith fell further into depression, battling resurfacing memories of childhood abuse and developing addictions to heroin and crack.

Elliott Smith died on Oct. 21, 2003 at his girlfriend, Jennifer Chiba’s, apartment in L.A. from two self-inflicted stab wounds. Smith left behind a post-it note that simply said “I’m so sorry—love, Elliott. God forgive me.”

Smith’s life and music will be honored this March 17 with the release of “Either/Or: Expanded Edition,” which will feature a remastered tracklist and several unreleased performances from Smith. It will bring to life, once again, the beautiful soul of a star who burned out too soon.