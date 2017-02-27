7 Updates About UNLV from the President’s Town Hall

UNLV President Len Jessup put on his best performance for community members as they gathered for a town hall meeting in the Judy Bayley Theatre.
“It’s kind of odd to do a town hall in the Judy Bayley,” Jessup mused. “I have very little pull on this campus. I couldn’t get the ballroom in the Student Union.”
Jokes aside, here are the seven updates about UNLV that Jessup delivered on Feb. 22.
1) Fertitta Football Complex
The approximately $26 million football complex currently has $17.2 million in pledges. The largest of these pledges, $10 million, came from the Fertitta family which has previously donated to the construction of the UNLV tennis complex.
Jessup said the football complex will be funded completely by private donors and the remaining pledges should arrive by the end of the semester.
2) Departmental expansions
With the addition of Hospitality Hall to house the Harrah Hotel College, the Lee Business School will have all of Frank and Estella Beam Hall (BEH) to itself; however, Jessup said the business school has expressed interest in vacating the building for a new one.
No new building is planned as of press time, but the relocation of the business school would open up space in BEH. A feasibility study is being conducted on the relocation of the business school, Jessup said.
The College of Engineering also needs more space, according to Jessup. UNLV is considering building sites near the Thomas T. Beam Engineering Complex for an approximately $35 million building.
Jessup said the building will include a “maker space,” a lab for students to bring their inventions to life with 3D printers and welding tools.
3) Medical School
The UNLV School of Medicine (UNLVSOM) will construct its first academic building on a 9-acre lot near the medical district. The $100 million to $120 million, 180,000-square-foot building will be funded primarily through private donors.
Jessup said other health-related programs like the nursing school, dental school and mental health programs will eventually move closer to UNLVSOM on what he calls the medical campus.
Pamela Udall, UNLVSOM director of communications, confirmed via email last month that the medical school is reviewing applicants.
4) National Searches
Jessup said UNLV committees are conducting national searches to fill several positions, including chief diversity officer, vice president of research and economic development, college of science dean, school of nursing dean and athletic director.
Jessup said later in the meeting that national publicity generated by the final presidential debate improved the image of UNLV, which led to more applicants inquiring about the openings.
5) Updated logo
A UNLV committee performed research regarding a new spirit logo. The committee conducted surveys and other forms of qualitative research that targeted students and student athletes. The committee is working with an outside firm to design the new logo.
UNLV has updated its logo approximately every 10 years. Jessup said a final design should be available for review by the end semester.
6) Campus climate survey
Some staff and faculty did not feel comfortable taking a survey on how they felt about UNLV’s campus and administration. The university brought in Express Employment Professionals to conduct off-site interviews with staff that chose to not complete the campus climate survey.
UNLV will now work with Navex—an ethics and compliance firm that services companies such as Toyota and Coca-Cola—when administering its climate surveys. UNLV employees may contact the hotline by phone at 844-665-2983 or online at UNLV.ethicspoint.com.
7) Diamond anniversary
2017 will mark UNLV’s 60th anniversary. Several programs will also celebrate anniversaries, Jessup said. Juanita Fain, vice president for student affairs, and Carl Reiber, senior vice provost, will form a committee of various departments and programs with other UNLV administrators to develop a celebration plan.
“We’re not that old,” Jessup said. “But we are this great, doctoral-granting university.”