Broadcast journalism major Jennifer Hurtado wants her legacy at UNLV be more than just a degree. She decided to do something truly special for her last semester at UNLV.

In January, she created a scholarship fund called Soaps for Scholars to help undocumented students. The scholarship is funded through Xingona Soaps, a brand of soap created by Hurtado.

“I really wanted to give back and do something memorable for at least one person before I leave school,” Jennifer said.

The goal of this fund is to raise at least $3,500, enough for a standard semester at UNLV, and give it to an undocumented student.

Hurtado teamed up with UndocuNetwork, a UNLV Registered Student Organization, in order to “make sure [the funds] stay in the right hands.”

UndocuNetwork helps undocumented students navigate school and provides them with resources and support.

“It’s very difficult for [undocumented students] to get any help for school. They do not get any federal aid. I have a lot of friends that are in this situation, and I wanted to help out,” Hurtado said.

To reach her $3,500 goal, Hurtado donates half of every sale to her scholarship. Some soap types include horchata, limón, chai tea oats, charcoal, garden, peppermint hemp and green tea.

At the time since writing this article, Hurtado raised $460.

Hurtado bases the spirit of her company and scholarship around who she is: someone who’s “willing to not be afraid of something [she] believes in, considering that undocumented students are a very touchy issue in this political climate.”

It was important for Hurtado to incorporate her culture, from the names of the products to the name of the company itself. To her, being a Xingona and a Latina means being “a strong woman, someone who doesn’t let themselves get beaten down by anybody.”

Her most popular soaps are horchata, coconut oil and chai tea oat bars, all of which include real ingredients. She adds natural components to her soaps, such as grated rice into her horchata bars and shredded coconut into her coconut oil bars.

She has recently expanded her product line to include candles as well. Some of these scents include green tea, espresso coffee and tropical coconut.

Her first public event was at the Cesar Chavez Day Festival on March 25. This event proved to be a huge success for Hurtado as she sold out all her candles and almost all her soaps.

“I thought it was really fun to go out and show my stuff to the community because I usually keep it to school or the people I know,” she said. “To be out in the public was really cool.”

Hurtado said she is not bothered by anyone who may disagree with her cause: “I’m going to stand up for what I believe in and help someone who deserves to be helped.”

Jennifer can be found on Facebook @XingonaSoaps and on Instagram @Xingona_Soaps.

Editor’s note: Jennifer Hurtado is a former reporter and social media manager for the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press.