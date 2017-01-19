Affordable Care Act panel talks changes under Trump Administration

Since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) was enacted by President Barack Obama to make affordable health insurance accessible to more people, approximately 20 million more Americans have obtained coverage, according to the White House.

But with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration day quickly approaching, a discussion panel took place on Jan. 17 as part of UNLV’s open enrollment event, which will continue until Jan. 20.

Hosted by Jorge Labrador, director of communications at the UNLV School of Community Health Sciences (SCHS), the discussion of the panel focused on the impacts of the ACA, the challenges it faces, and the future of the act under the Trump administration.

Christopher Cochran, a professor from the UNLV SCHS and chair of the Department of Health Care Administration, initiated the discussion with some speculation concerning the changes that the ACA may be undergoing under a new administration.

“We already know that the Senate has moved to repeal the Affordable Care Act through a budget reconciliation process and we also have an incoming President who has said that he would repeal the Affordable Care Act,” Cochran said. “So if I were to look at it all together, I’d say that the chances of the Affordable Care Act being repealed are pretty high.”

Cochran anticipates that the ACA is going to be repealed, but if that were to happen he predicts that it would be difficult to replace.

“Replacing is going to take some work, so there are any number of questions about what’s going to happen in the intro,” Cochran said. “Trump just announced over the weekend that every American is going to have health care. But we’ll see what that means, because I think one thing we can say about President Trump is that he’s unpredictable, so we really don’t know what is going to happen to the Affordable Care Act.”

Since it was enacted in March 2010, the ACA aimed to provide consumers with subsidies that lower health costs, expand the Medicaid program and support innovative medical care delivery methods that lower health costs overall.

Florence Jameson, chair of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, and founder and chairman of the Volunteers in Medicine of Southern Nevada, acknowledged the positives that came out of the expansion of the Medicaid program.

“I’ve been a practitioner in Nevada for 31 years as an OB-GYN. And this was the mantra of the city: ‘I cannot get health care. I cannot afford it.’ Before the Affordable Care Act, my patients could not afford the insurance that was being sold,” Jameson said. “My patients were sick and dying, and I will tell you that when the Affordable Care Act came in, it was amazing.”

Jameson also claims that although the figures have not yet been finalized, Nevada is approximately 12 percent ahead of last year’s record enrollment and the numbers are still rolling in.

“Before the Affordable Care Act, Nevada had the least number of people in the nation who could be eligible for Medicaid. We came behind Puerto Rico and Guam with the lowest number of eligible residents for Medicaid,” Jameson said. “With the expansion of Medicaid, we have over 400,000 people that now have access to health care. Before we had 1 in 5 people who did not have access and now it’s only 1 in 10 that do not have access.”

Not only did the expansion of Medicaid allow more Nevadans to be covered, but the ACA provided substantial health care reforms.

But Nevada faces one specific issue with the ACA, according to Cochran.

“We have all these people who have insurance, but what they don’t have are providers that care about them.”

Cochran reported that this issue stemmed from the number of Nevadans covered under the Medicaid program, causing a surge in the use of hospital emergency rooms or primary care type services.

“A lot of practitioners don’t want to take Medicaid because it doesn’t pay at a reimbursement rate that they are expecting. So that leaves a lot of folks without providers out there and they end up relying on an emergency department as their primary source of health care services,” Cochran said.

Although the ACA panel took place only on the opening day of the event, students interested in enrolling in an insurance plan can speak to insurance navigators while the event is still taking place on the first floor of the SU.