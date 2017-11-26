Aloha Oe, Rebels

5 years. 4 institutions. 3 cities. 2 certifications. 1 degree. I went from driving in snow chains in the Truckee Meadows of Reno to exploring the wonders of San Francisco city life to making my last university stop in Viva Las Vegas. My college career is coming to end, and all Iʻve got left to take with me on the journey ahead are the endless memories Iʻve made and the damn piece of paper Iʻve been chasing after in the progress. Having to leave the Hawaiian Islands and my Ohana straight after graduation, I didnʻt know what to expect, never knew of the things Iʻd learn nor the responsibilities it would take to be an adult, but at age 23 Iʻm blessed to say that I came a long way to be the strong, determined woman I am today, ready for the real world.

To my S&G staff and writers, I cannot thank you all enough for pushing me to be the editor Iʻve become today. As the Arts and Entertainment editor for only just four months, Iʻve learned countless skills and morals in and out of the newsroom that Iʻll definitely take with me as a respectable woman and journalist. I am absolutely proud and thankful to have worked with each and every one of you. Never let your pride for the paper die because I seriously felt it every day and in every issue we put out.

To my professors, itʻs been a long ride with each and every one of you. Some courses Iʻll definitely apply to my profession and others Iʻll just simply remember by the little memorable lessons you all taught. From learning the ethics of the industry to the craftsmanship and artistry of writing, you all taught me how important this trade is to society and the world. It truly amazes me how much oneʻs writing can translate to so many ideas and messages that can truly change a readerʻs perspective and make a difference or simply widen their view of the world. Thank you for your time and dedication in preparing young journalists for the good, bad and the ugly of the press world.

To all my special friends Iʻve made in every city, wherever you guys are in the world, know that each of you hold a special place in my heart. Because of you, every city was home to me. Iʻm blessed for all of our late nights around the city and those early 8:00 a.m. classes we struggled with together. Iʻm grateful for all the laughs we shared, dying while rolling on the floor, and definitely for those times we shared tears over lifeʻs heartbreaks and disappointments. Thank you all for making my college career filled with memories that I’ll definitely never forget.

And finally, to my mom and dad: Itʻs been hard being 2,684 miles away from you guys every day for the past five years away from home. I cannot thank you both enough for your endless, unconditional love and support not only during my college career but since the day God gave me an opportunity at life. Thank you both for your hard work that allowed me to receive an education after high school because I know not many kids are able to and they especially may not be able to live in three amazing cities. Iʻve been able to gain experiences and learn lessons all on my own. Although being thousands of miles away from you both sucked everyday, I still felt a lot closer to you guys regardless of the distance. Iʻm forever thankful that our relationship has matured and gotten stronger from those many holidays spent apart and those lonely, sleepless nights of missing you both. In a couple weeks, Iʻll be walking to receive this diploma Iʻve worked so damn hard for, and honestly, Iʻve done it for you both to be proud of me.

Well, Rebels, here it is, my goodbye, farewell, aloha, to you all. Wherever you guys are in your college career, never give up and never lose sight of what college is all about. This is your time to make your mistakes, in and out of the classroom! Be fearless and challenge yourself! And most importantly, stay grateful and humble and never forget your roots. Good luck all of you and I wish you all the happiest of holidays.

Ready or not world, here I come.