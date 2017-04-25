Crunch Donut Factory, located across from UNLV on 1220 E. Harmon Ave., sells specialty donuts that you won’t find at your local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Upon entering, customers are greeted with a burst of color and the scent of freshly baked goods. Bubblegum pink and lime green decor give off a retro diner vibe, but it’s the visual menu on the wall that will catch your eye.

Images of glazed, frosted, sprinkled and even bacon-covered masterpieces line the path to the register, making this place a seductive nightmare for anyone who’s counting calories.

“I’ve never seen a donut shop that has all these kinds of donuts, and even the names are pretty impressive,” first-time customer Jessica Vargas said.

Most of Crunch’s options are named after celebrities such as “Angelina Jelly” and “Russell Kronut.” One of their most creative concoctions is inspired by Snoop Dogg and his love of cannabis. The “Snoop Dough-Gee Dog” Long John is rolled in chocolate, garnished with red sprinkles on one end, and white icing “smoke” on top, designed to resemble a marijuana blunt.

The “Leonardo DiOreo” donut is a chocolate lover’s dream. The crunch from its Oreo crumble topping complements the softness of the chocolate dough.

Customer Jozelle DeLos Reyes, who says she usually isn’t a donut person, was intrigued by the “Ellen Doughgenerous,” which is covered in white icing and colorful Fruity Pebbles.

“Anything that incorporates Fruity Pebbles, I’m sold,” she said.

She was impressed by the taste and texture of her rainbow-covered donut.

“It was very airy and not too sweet. It has a good balance, especially for the price,” she explained.

Cost is a factor for many college students, so most of Crunch’s pricing is reasonable. Specialty donuts cost $1.99, but when bought in a dozen for $8.99, it brings the cost of each donut to around 75 cents.

Premium specialty donuts range from $2.49 to $2.99, with a dozen priced at $19.99, about $1.67 each. This pricier lists includes intriguing options like “Kim Kardoughshian,” which is covered in Snickers.

Another unique product Crunch offers is their donut milkshake. This customizable option allows customers to choose any donut, ice cream flavor, frosting and toppings to create their dream milkshake.

UNLV student Albania Guido created a “Leonardo DiOreo” milkshake with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream.

“It’s not as thick as a regular milkshake but you can tell that you’re drinking a donut,” she said.

Guido says the menu was so enticing, it was difficult for her to choose just one item. In addition to her shake, she ordered the chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker concoction, “S’moregan Freeman.”

“I wanted to get the ‘Eminem’s Donut,’ but Morgan Freeman is my man so I had to try it,” she said.

Guido had mixed emotions about her order, but said she still wants to explore the rest of the menu.

“I really like the shake,” Guido said. “The donut was alright, but I really want to try their waffles because they look really cool.”

The possibilities are endless with Crunch’s 7-inch, round Belgian waffles that can be drizzled with Nutella, topped with sliced bananas or drenched in maple syrup. “Wall Ferrell” waffles are simply topped with a scoop of butter, for those who want a more traditional treat.

Crunch Donut Factory is sparking discussion around the valley, inspiring CSN student Xavier Ferguson to travel to the UNLV area to try the “Dough Wayne Johnson” donut for himself.

“It wasn’t just some store-bought donut. It definitely has some character to it,” Ferguson said, as he took another bite.

This 24/7 shop is a convenient location for students looking for an afternoon pick-me-up or late night snack. The cheery atmosphere and friendly staff you encounter while sitting on the pink “It’s Crunch Time” benches will entice you to stay for just a little while longer.

Crunch Donut Factory is far from an average doughnut shop. With dozens of customizable ice cream, waffle and milkshake options, anyone with a sweet tooth can find something to fit their heart, or stomach’s, desire.