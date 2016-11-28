And the new name is….

It’s been about seven months since we announced that The Rebel Yell will be changing its name, and the feedback we’ve gotten since then has run the gamut.

We gathered names based on suggestions after the original editorial came out in April, narrowed them down to five, then narrowed it down again to just two options based on online survey feedback. Then, our street team collected feedback by walking around campus to collect more qualitative data on these final options.

After all that, the staff sat down to discuss that feedback, and our own thoughts on both names. We’re proud to announce that, after this issue, we will be known as….

The Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Since the inception of UNLV’s only editorially-independent newspaper, we’ve had a history of holding those in power at this university accountable. Whether it be student government, administration or any other entity on campus, we’ve made every effort to be a voice for students and faculty.

We haven’t let business interests control our content either, and we don’t plan to—even with our current financial situation.