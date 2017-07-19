By Priscilla Rogers, Sports Editor

The NBA Summer League in Las Vegas is certainly an attraction during this time of year. The numbers have reflected as 127,843 fans gathered to witness the rising talent, making it a record breaking attendance. This is the fifth consecutive year with the tournament-style format.

The Los Angeles Lakers played the Portland Trail Blazers Monday for the Summer League Championship Game at the Thomas & Mack where the Lakers won, 110-98.

Lonzo Ball–who did not play due to a right leg calf strain–averaged 16.3 points, 9.3 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 steals in the tournament and was named Summer League MVP, the first Laker with the trophy.

The Lakers and president of basketball operations Earvin “Magic” Johnson accomplished exactly what they set out to do, hoping it will ultimately be a sign of good fortune for the ball club.

It was indeed the “Lake Show.”

Lonzo wasn’t the only one who balled out, no pun intended.

Other noticeable players include MGM Resorts All-NBA Summer League First Team John Collins (Atlanta Hawks), Josh Jackson (Phoenix Suns), Dennis Smith Jr. (Dallas Mavericks) and Caleb Swanigan (Portland).

The Second Team consists of Cheick Diallo (New Orleans Pelicans), Bryn Forbes (San Antonio Spurs), Kyle Kuzma (L.A. Lakers), Wayne Selden Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies) and Jayson Tatum (Boston).

With all the super teams being created and the moves and changes that are happening during the off season, these young guys will add to the excitement that the NBA has been lacking for the past few years.