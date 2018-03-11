Are honor societies really worth it?

A few weeks ago, I received a letter in the mail informing me that I had been nominated for The National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Skeptical from my past experience in “honor societies,” I decided that it probably wasn’t worth it. So, I threw away the letter.

After about another week passed, another identical letter appeared in my mailbox. And then another one… and yes, then another.

These prestigious invitations into a society that would supposedly give me an upper-hand at UNLV were suddenly becoming nothing more than spam mail. Annoyed by this, I took it upon myself to research what this society was really all about.

As stated straight from the organization’s official website, this society “.. recognize[s] academic achievement and provide[s] opportunities for members to develop leadership skills. Members positively change their campuses and communities by participating in service activities as they prepare for future endeavors like internships, graduate school, and careers. Along the way, members often make valuable connections with fellow high-achieving students.”

To the unsuspecting eye, this may seem like a great opportunity to excel, but there is a very concerning matter regarding the aim of the society — it perpetuates an elitist culture both on campus and in life after university.

This generic honor society, like many others, is equipping students who are already exceeding academically with even more tools to stomp every other student that wasn’t invited into the organization. Students that aren’t a part of such societies are deprived of these often exclusive professional connections, additional funding support, and career opportunities.

Shouldn’t students who are struggling be the ones that receive the additional support? The majority of students already succeeding don’t need help academically; they already know what they’re doing.

I understand it’s a rough world, and in many ways, principles of social Darwinism are very pervasive in the working world — that is, those who do the most and succeed in school are given the best jobs. Yet, this doesn’t mean we should be focusing our entire life on just our own success so selfishly.

Controversy exists College Confidential threads regarding the National Society of Collegiate Scholars. Many speculate this society may not be a scam, but it definitely lacks a lot of of practical value.

One user that goes by the name “Inthebiz” comments on this, stating, “NSCS is not a scam BUT I would question its value. I’ve worked with academically talented college students for more than 15 years and when they ask me whether they should join this organization I tell them to weigh the benefits against the costs. I also tell them they will most likely be invited to join many honor societies while they are undergraduates and, unless their funds are limitless, they might want to wait until they are invited to join Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi or the honor societies in their discipline that carry far more prestige and potential benefits.”

While the credibility of the user is up to question, such a statement establishes the foundations for a reasonable counter-argument to my position, which is that not all honor societies are a waste of time and money. There are multiple organizations on campuses across the country, and especially in UNLV, that specifically aid in furthering your academic interests in certain subjects.

Psi Chi, which uses an application style of admission rather than invitation, is a society at UNLV designed for students majoring in psychology. With organizations like this, students can further their studies in that respective field. The difference between these societies and the generic “honor society” is that the latter lacks a real purpose and value because there isn’t this target academic focus.

By no means should be people be shamed for taking pride in their accomplishments and joining honor societies, but there are much better ways to further yourself within the community, like joining aforementioned major-specific honor societies or directly volunteering independently.

Jolene Junio, a sophomore on campus, gave her opinion on UNLV’s NSCS chapter, stating: “I get an invitation from them in the mail literally every semester, and it’s starting to get extremely annoying. I feel like I’d have better opportunities just joining an honor society specific to my major than a general one like NSCS on campus.”

If organizations already exist that help you pursue what genuinely intrigues you, what’s the point in a society like NSCS besides a single line on your resume? Joining a society or organization for these superficial reasons greatly detracts from your ability to get any value from your participation in the organization.

It really becomes more useful to spend time in clubs and societies that you care about and will fully involve yourself in. This way, graduate schools and future employers will see the notable things that you accomplished within that organization rather than just the name itself.

It is an amazing accomplishment to succeed in school, especially within a university, but upon succeeding, it is an even better accomplishment to give others around you the opportunity do the same. To do this, try directly volunteering or involving yourself within local programs rather than joining general honor societies, like NSCS, under the impression that it will do good to the community you live in.