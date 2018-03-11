Are we setting up students for failure?

The term “non-traditional student” makes me cringe everytime I hear or use it. What I am really hearing is “you are not really supposed to be here because this place is not intended for you, and you probably won’t make it.”

Over the last nine weeks, I have a had a lot of time to think about this label and what it means. According to the UNLV website, non-traditional students are defined as students who meet one or more of the following criteria: they are older than 24, have dependents, are single parents, have left school and are returning after a long time, work full time, or went into the military before college.

Upon re-examining this definition and talking to several students around campus, I found I am not as odd as I thought. These situations apply to students in a lot of my classes. In fact, the U.S Department of Education states that “since 1996 at least 70% of undergraduates possessed at least one non-traditional characteristic.”

That’s a huge number, and when you think about the negativity that the non-traditional title carries, you start to realize that it plays a role in your psyche, which can have an affect on our success in school.

If we already feel we are behind the eight ball before we get going, that can have a dramatic affect on our self image and confidence to do well in classes. If this makes us feel inadequate then I’m sure our fellow students and professors feel the same way about us.

The greatest obstacle facing most non-traditional students is their state of mind: not believing they have what it takes to do well in school and achieve their goals. We are often left to just figure it all out on our own. No real direction is provided, and if it is, it’s not easily accessible.

Another factor in any student’s success is the ability to use technology. Being able to take advantage of on-campus technology is crucial and an important component to being successful as a student on campus. For example: you can print from your personal laptop in the library to one of the library’s printers, but a lot of us don’t know how to use this system.

Lack of time, or at least the perceived notion that we don’t have enough time, also acts as a major obstacle. Most non traditional students struggle to balance work, classes and raising a family. It sometimes seems impossible, however, there truly is enough time to accomplish our goals. We need to get creative by writing out daily and weekly plans, or keeping a log of each hour of the day to see where our time is actually going. This will help you to be more aware of time and help prevent you from wasting it.

Anxiety has been a big one and I think it may be the biggest killer for non-traditional students. A lot of adults panic about what others are thinking about them, such as what they look like in a group of younger students and if they sound out of touch. We must remember not to judge ourselves by other and just be you.

There is a lack of resources to an already challenging journey. There are not enough groups on campus that offer support and advising to non-traditional students. We need these community colleges and universities to do better by us. We as students need to reach out and let our voices be heard. As far as connections go, I belong to a support group on Facebook called UNLV Non-Traditional Students.

“Sharing our experiences, our concerns and our triumphs has strengthened and supported our members in various ways,” Bev Carter, one of the administers of the group, said. “Being in such a group has shed light on some areas that need to be addressed by UNLV.”

The group has grown tremendously over the last eight months and hopes to soon become an official organization at the university.

We need not be divided anymore. Around the country, higher education schools continue to enroll high numbers of diverse students who are anything but traditional. We need advisors that discuss topics with us that pertain more to issues we face. We need more support groups. Information needs to be more readily available.

Orientation could do a better job if they went over significant information like how to use your rebel card for more than just an ID. For too long, too many of our programs have not included or acknowledged non-traditional students or the struggles we face. Shedding light on this problem, we can open up conversations and improve the way non-traditional students are treated at this university and so many others.