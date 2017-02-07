Ariana Grande brings powerful performance to Las Vegas

Among a sea of glittering cat ears, Ariana Grande played the second show of her highly-anticipated “Dangerous Woman” tour at the MGM Grand Arena last Saturday.

The high-profile pop sweetheart and her troupe made their entrance to the song “Be Alright,” as moving lights and black-and-white clips of dancing models covered the whole back wall of the arena.

Grande’s voice and performance was beyond stunning. She performed all of the songs from her newest album, “Dangerous Woman,” as well as major hits from her 2015 album, “My Everything.”

Grande played her hit singles, “Side to Side,” “Everyday” and “Into You” in between some of her lesser known songs without discrimination—giving the audience an energetic and passionate performance on each one.

Her voice is capable of stirring deep emotions in one’s chest during songs like “Thinking Bout You” and “Moonlight,” while filling one with jubilance during jams like “Sometimes” and “Greedy.”

Grande even threw in a few surprises with her performance of Frank Ocean’s “Pink + White” from his 2016 album “Blonde,” and some interesting reworkings of her own songs, “Bang Bang” and “Break Free.”

As for the production value, the projections were the most impressive aspect. The entire stage floor and wall was draped in magical neon patterns that were a confection for the eyes, allowing viewers to focus on the mesmerizing dance moves performed by Grande’s group. Grande and her gang also made a grand show of the moving stage platforms, which they incorporated into their dances.

But not everything was perfect about this dangerous woman’s show. Although Grande slightly slipped up a few times by singing off beat from the pre-recording, the mistake can be somewhat forgiven considering it was only her second show.

The behavior of the audience, however, was entirely unjustifiable. This crowd was dead. Sure, they liked the performance, but the most amount of movement they made was a little bouncing and swaying.

They even sat down during some of her slower songs, only to stand back up with their cell phones when she performed a hit single. It was extremely rude.

Part of the blame must be put on Grande, as she never really attempted to hype up the audience when they looked stale.

Yet, after everything, her final performance of her lead single “Dangerous Woman” was perhaps one of the most incredible acts I’ve ever seen.

The arena was awash in red light as Ariana Grande stood at the end of the cat walk clad in a jet black dress, flames dancing behind her. She hit notes so powerful and intense that her voice reverberated throughout the building, leaving all the attendees wide-eyed and wondering how such a small person could produce sounds so vigorous, so beautiful and so ethereal.

3.5 out 5 stars