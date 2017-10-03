Authorities clarify details, address leaks on second day of shooting investigation

Authorities clarified more details about Sunday night’s massacre on the Las Vegas Strip through multiple media briefings Tuesday, including how long the attack took place and cameras found in the assailant’s hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

The shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had two cameras in the hallway and another in the hotel room door’s peephole, Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said at a Tuesday evening briefing.

It is unclear if any of the video was being transmitted anywhere.

Several photos and videos showing the Mandalay Bay’s 32nd floor crime scene leaked on the internet Tuesday, and McMahill confirmed that they’re indeed from the hotel.

Mandalay Bay pictured here Monday afternoon with two of its windows blown out. Photo by: Edgar Garcia/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

McMahill expressed concern that the footage appeared online in the first place and said the Metropolitan Police Department would conduct an internal investigation to determine what had happened.

After reviewing footage, police determined that shots were fired for nine to 11 minutes.

Police first received notice about the shooting at 10:08 p.m., and the shots had completely stopped by 10:19 p.m., McMahill said.

“Patrol officers who were working another event at the Mandalay Bay formed a team when they heard the shooting, going up the stairs and evacuating hotel guests,” McMahill said.

The SWAT team also had to arrive at the Mandalay Bay before they could take any action, he said.

A security guard was shot by the suspect when he tried to enter his room. However, the guard was able to tell police exactly which room the shooting was coming from, and the shooting had stopped after this point, police said.

Police have yet to determine Paddock’s motive.

“No one wants to know ‘why’ more than the police and the victims’ families,” police said.

Authorities also brought up the vast amount of personal belongings and vehicles that were left behind at the Route 91 festival site.

Concertgoers’ vehicles that were left behind after the shooting can meet officers at Reno Avenue and Koval Lane with identification. Officers will be permanently assigned there to meet with citizens and escort them to their vehicles.

McMahill said about 150 vehicles are still unclaimed as of 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Other personal property can be picked up at a dirt lot on Giles Street between Ali Baba and Mandalay Bay roads, McMahill said.



Metro emphasized that the investigation is still far from complete.

“I can tell you that we’re days away from the processing of that room,” McMahill said. “We’re getting very close to the completion of the processing of the site.”

Southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard opened up about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Northbound lanes between Russell Road and Tropicana Avenue remain closed at the time of writing but may have opened as early as late Tuesday.