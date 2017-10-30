Courtesy UNLV

Barbara Atkinson, the founding dean of the UNLV School of Medicine who was hospitalized for a ruptured intestine earlier this year, will return to her position Nov. 1, according to a press release.

Atkinson was instrumental in the initial planning of the new medical school as well as in securing funding for the fledgling program.

Shawn Gerstenberger, dean of Community Health Sciences, filled in Atkinson’s role as an acting dean in August when the school’s first cohort of students began their studies.

“The immediate success of the School of Medicine is a reflection of Barbara’s tireless commitment to building an exceptional team and developing a program our community can be proud of, and we’re pleased to welcome her back,” said UNLV President Len Jessup in a press release. “I’m incredibly proud of how school staff, acting dean Shawn Gerstenberger, and the entire university community rallied to launch the inaugural class and continue the school’s momentum during Barbara’s absence.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Blaze Lovell