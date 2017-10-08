Barrick Museum Celebrates 50th Anniversary with Artwalk

East façade of the Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art. Photo by Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

This year has been one of festivities for UNLV as it celebrates its 60th birthday, but the university is not the only one celebrating a milestone on campus. The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, one of the few art museums in the Valley, celebrated its 50th anniversary last week.

The celebration included a gathering and an art walk featuring music, singing, food and art straight from the College of Fine Arts.

The center of the celebration was the exhibit at the Barrick Museum that showcased “Preservation,” a state-funded project that explores what it means to preserve the environment. In the auditorium was “Waiting for the Flood,” a video from the Center for Land Use Interpretation, a non-profit research organization based in Los Angeles.

The Barrick and Donna Beam Fine Art Gallery featured hors d’oeuvres, including freshly prepared trays of cheese and crackers, as well as various multicultural dishes. There were a variety of desserts served throughout the night. Free wine and champagne were provided. College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy J. Uscher lead guests in a toast to the Las Vegas arts community, hoping that the event would allow room for change and growth.

Along with the Barrick’s main exhibit, a variety of art walks were available for the attendees to enjoy, featuring the works of the different schools of the College of Fine Arts.

There were vocalists, live jazz and different forms of musical experimentation from the School of Music. The Department of Theatre had a live

During the toast from the dean of the College of Fine Arts. Photo by Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

show for event goers to watch. The Department of Dance had a selection of performances, including selections from the 1845 ballet “Pas De Quatre” by Jules Perrot.

The School of Architecture invited guests to sculpt, scan and walk through virtual landscapes with a sandbox full of dirt and an Xbox Kinect. The Film Department demonstrated its students’ skills and its state-of-the-art behind-the-scenes production equipment.

The art walk was a fine evening that anyone from the community could have enjoyed. It also demonstrated the effort and time UNLV and the College of Fine Arts puts into investing in program so the rest of the community may join in on the effort as well.