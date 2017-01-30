Barrick Museum celebrates 50th anniversary

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art celebrated its 50th anniversary by debuting three new art exhibits on Jan. 27.

The museum included displays of newspaper clips dating back to 1969, historic photos and artifacts from the Michael C. and Mannetta Braunstein Collection.

“We want it to be a place for gathering, collaboration, education, dialogue, maybe even some controversy, and all beautiful experiences that should make up the human experience,” said Nancy Uscher, dean for the College of Fine Arts.

The “Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here” exhibit was one of the new displays featured at the event.

The exhibition included four separate display cases featuring books from Dante Alighieri’s epic poem “The Divine Comedy,” with illustrations by Salvador Dali. The pages of these books will be turned every Tuesday and Friday until May 13 to show a new set of illustrations and stories.

“I chose this title because it’s a famous line from the poem and it represents the Italian culture,” said Lee Cannarozzo, curator of the “Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here” exhibition.

The event also featured a display of Mexican culture titled, “Masking.”

The “Masking” exhibition combined Mexican masks with modern artwork to challenge students’ ideas about cultural identity. The exhibition was a part of the larger Teaching Gallery.

Karen Roop, a UNLV English professor and the curator of the “Masking” exhibit, collaborated with the Marjorie Barrick Museum to teach her students about diversity.

The Process display welcomed attendees with a miscellaneous collection of abstract paintings, photography, mixed media and sculptures from 10 contemporary American artists.

The celebratory event attracted a number of UNLV art patrons who regularly attend art showcases at the museum.

Kara Joslyn, an artist from Los Angeles, said that excitement is an understatement to have her art showcased at the museum.

“Paintings are the rockstar of the art world,” Joslyn said. “I love that people love and notice what I do. It makes me happy that people are interested in my work.”

Joslyn will be holding a workshop and lecture about painting at the Barrick Museum on Feb. 16.

The Barrick Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration ended with a speech from Uscher expressing the importance of the museum and celebration.

Uscher hinted that the museum has surprises in store for the next year or two.

There’s still plenty of time for those who didn’t make it to the event to check out the main exhibitions.

“Process” and “Abandon All Hope, Ye Who Enter Here” will be on display until May 13, while “Masking” will be on display until Dec. 16.