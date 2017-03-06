Basketball tournament affects parking
The Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament is taking place at the Thomas & Mack from March 6 through March 11, and parking will be impacted.
The Black VIP Lot south of the T & M and approximately 578 other spaces will be closed. Additional parking is available at the Cottage Grove Parking Garage on the north side of campus, or at the University Gateway Garage on Maryland Parkway at Dorothy Avenue, south of Cafe Rio.
For any questions, please contact the Parking & Transportation Services Office at (702) 895-1300.
