Black Friday survival guide

As people prep for this year’s Thanksgiving feast, stores and malls are prepping for Black Friday. We know how difficult it can be to shop during the holiday season, but if you’re trying to survive the one day of the year where crazy sales and crazy people come together, we got you! Whether you’re looking to save time, money or both, here are our top 10 tips to survive this year’s Black Friday which you’ll definitely be grateful for.

1) It’s never too early and it’s never too late

Some online sales have already started and some start Thanksgiving morning. They can go on for the rest of Friday. The deals can even leak into the rest of the weekend. You can be on the hustle for them or you can take your sweet time and go to bed after your Thanksgiving meal to have a fresh start at the mall in the morning. Get a head start by scouting online on sites like Target and Best Buy.

2) Don’t sleep on cyber deals

You can already find online promo codes and shop on the web ahead of time to see if there is anything in particular you anticipate applying your deals to before it sells out. If you haven’t installed your Honey plug-in (a browser extension that automatically finds and applies coupon codes at checkout), you should have done that a long time ago. Do it in time for the big day.

3) Ease up on the turkey

Most meats, including turkey, contain tryptophan, which can induce a good night’s sleep. But you’re not here for a good night’s sleep. A heavy meal, with or without turkey, could weigh you down or make you tired, so enjoy yourself with a little bit of your favorites but keep a healthy balance to survive through the night.

4) Decide Now: Will you go in solo, or will you tackle with a team?

Your team has to know ahead of time which stores it wants to prioritize. Which person will be the designated line-stander and which person will be the muscle? Who will drop you off in front of the stores so you can get a head start without worrying about parking?

Otherwise, you can roll up your sleeves and go by your own beat. You won’t have anyone watching out for you but you won’t have to stay back for anyone or do any babysitting.

It’s your call.

5) If you’re going to be basic, look for lower populated areas

Everybody wants to go to Kohl’s, Wal-Mart, Target, Costco, etc. They are basic go-to’s for electronics. Some shoppers prioritize gadgets that they run to stores like Wal-Mart for (even though so many stores have deals), and fortunately for them, another Wal-Mart has opened in town on Blue Diamond. If you live in a heavily populated neighborhood see if you can make your way past traffic to a less populated neighborhood with good stores.

6) Never forget the little things

I know you need to stock up on the little things too, so don’t forget to swing by the pharmacies and office supply stores for your toiletries, cosmetics, stationery and other electronics.

7) Take it to go

I’m sure some of us just want to sit with family and friends and slowly enjoy the wholesome food with laughter and smiles. Some people don’t though, and they are in luck because they can get a head start. Wrap that turkey up, pour the soup into a mug and be on your way. You’ve got shopping priorities and you’ll save money on buying snacks while you’re out if you’ve got a slice of pecan pie to entertain you while you stand in line.

8) Play nice

I know having a new iPhone or a cashmere sweater at a ridiculously low cost is really important. No, trust me. I know. Play nice though. Please. File your nails down, drink your coffee and be optimistic. This is Thanksgiving. Do not ruin it for anyone, including yourself, by pushing or shoving. Just a polite “excuse me” ought to get you through the night.

9) Keep in mind any holiday travels and parties you have coming up

Incidentally, holiday gift packs are popular doorbusters and are also the main deals that some stores have to offer (I’m looking at you Ulta). A lot of these promotions are for travel-friendly items, and I know you will need all the convenience and savings you can get if you’re traveling during the holidays. Stock up on stocking stuffers for parties and those Secret Santas you get sucked into.

10) Make a list ahead of time

Before letting yourself get swept away in the tide of seemingly amazing deals, keep your eyes on the prize so that you get what you actually want out of the evening. Make a list of attire, gadgets and even household items that you actually want and need so that you feel some degree of satisfaction at the end of the night by acquiring at least a few items on your list. It will save you time and money too.

Whether you play naughty or nice (hopefully nice), remember it’s the holiday season and materialistic things aren’t everything. You can hold that iPhone X close, but hold your family and friends closer.

Good luck. You’ll need it.