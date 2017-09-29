New boba truck blitzes campus with unique drink options

Blitz Boba, a new boba truck on campus, has been a lightning sensation throughout the Las Vegas valley due to its edgy drink options since its signature blank and yellow wagon with 8-bit graphics first hit the streets in 2016.

The menu features modern twists on boba classics, like Oreo Taro and Mint Cookie Milk Tea, and they also offer vegan options. Some might think of Boba Blitz’s strange flavors as too ‘risky,’ but once they get a sip, they’ll instantly be hooked.

“Being able to sell here at UNLV was a huge milestone for the business, especially since one of the initial purposes of the truck was actually to serve UNLV students,” said Randall Kapuno, founder of Blitz Boba. “We plan to hopefully one day start our own store and eventually franchise outwards across the nation.”

Blitz Boba offers drinks like Oreo Taro and Mint Cookie Milk Tea. Photo by Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Blitz Boba has made its way around Las Vegas and recently began vending at UNLV. Students from all across campus have been swarming the truck for a peek at its uncommon and stylistic drinks.

The boba truck, its atmosphere and even its music all help to bring students together around delightful boba drinks.

“Blitz Boba is perfect for millennials because it gives off chill vibes and offers delicious boba drinks,” said Chris Morales, a UNLV freshman. “From the music to their unique assortment of beverages, like the Chamango Smoothie, everything here is just fantastic. I truly can’t think of many other boba places better than this one.”

The Blitz Boba truck has become a very popular hub for students that want a taste of the hype. The distinctive thunder logo on their cups has already become a common sight throughout campus, and students might see a lot more of it in the future.