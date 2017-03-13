Boise State wins Mountain West Championship, clinched NCAA Tournament berth

From March 6 to March 10, the Thomas & Mack hosted the Mountain West Tournament where the Lady Rebels played for the championship title.

The Lady Rebels lost in the quarterfinals to the No. 7 seed Fresno State Bulldogs, 53-51. The Bulldogs went on to play in the championship game against fourth-seeded Boise State Broncos on Friday.

For the fourth time in five seasons, the Bulldogs women’s basketball team have played in the Mountain West championship game, winning the championship title twice.

But, with 17 points from Boise State’s senior Brooke Pahukoa, the Broncos rallied past the Bulldogs, winning 66-53 and becoming the Mountain West Champions.

The win clinches a berth for the Broncos in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2014-15 season.

Bulldogs’ sophomore Candice White scored 14 points and junior Bego Faz Davalos had 11 points and 14 rebounds. However, the Bulldogs had 15 turnovers while Boise State had only six, giving the Broncos the opportunity to score 15 extra points.

The Broncos led 30-28 at the half in spite of only shooting 34 percent from the field. They heated things up in the second half behind Pahukoa, who scored 15 of her 17 total points in the second half.

Bulldogs’ Faz Davalos became the Mountain West’s all-time leader in blocks with a total of 346, and she still has one more year left of eligibility.

The Broncos won 10 games in a row and have a program record of 25 wins in a single season. After winning their second Mountain West Tournament, Pahukoa was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while senior Yaiza Rodriguez was named an all-tournament selection.

The NCAA Women’s Tournament begins Friday and ends on April 2. Boise State’s opponent is yet to be decided. The 64 division I teams competing in the tournament will be announced during NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection, Monday on ESPN at 4 p.m. PST.