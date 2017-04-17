Boyd School of Law names Harry Reid its first Distinguished Fellow

First the co-chair of the MGM Resorts Public Policy Institute, now a Distinguished Fellow in Law and Policy at UNLV’s law school, Harry Reid is making the most of his post senatorial career.

The Boyd School of law announced April 10 that Reid will be its first Distinguished Fellow. As a fellow, Reid will lecture, work in classes with students and alumni and participate in projects, according to a UNLV press release.

“The creation of the UNLV Boyd School of Law 20 years ago added a great deal to the legal profession here in Nevada,” Reid said. “As a longtime supporter of the law school, I am looking forward to joining the UNLV Boyd community and to working with the state’s future lawyers and leaders.”

Reid, a former U.S. Senate majority leader, was born in Searchlight, Nevada and was the longest serving senator from the state.

Blaze Lovell

