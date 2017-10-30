BRIEF: Dr. Sanjay Gupta coming to UNLV for Barrick Lecture Series

By Bianca Cseke | October 30th, 2017

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, an Emmy Award-winning CNN medical correspondent and practicing neurosurgeon, will visit UNLV Nov. 14 and tickets for the UNLV community are available now.

 

Gupta will present on medicine and the media in Artemus W. Ham Hall at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be picked up at the Performing Arts Center box office, located off of Cottage Grove Avenue and Maryland Parkway. They are limited to two per UNLV student, staff or faculty member, according to a news release.

 

Gupta reports health and medical news for American Morning, Anderson Cooper 360, CNN documentaries and anchors the weekend medical affairs program Sanjay Gupta, MD.

 

His medical training and public health policy experience help him report on topics that include brain injury, disaster recovery, health care reform, fitness, military medicine and HIV/AIDS. He reported from New York after the 9/11 attacks, from earthquake-ravaged Japan and Haiti and contributed to CNN’s coverage of the Gulf oil spill in 2010, a news release said.

 

He is also a member of the staff and faculty at the Emory University School of Medicine and is associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital. Gupta regularly performs surgery at Emory University and Grady hospitals.

 

Gupta’s talk is part of the Barrick Lecture Series, a program that presents nationally and internationally renowned speakers through a grant from philanthropist Marjorie Barrick.

Bianca Cseke

