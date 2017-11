UNLV Dance is putting on “In Between” show—a collection of dances choreographed by dance majors. The shows will be held in the Alta Ham Fine Arts Dance Studio One, room 111.

The times and dates are Nov. 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 17-19 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $18 and can be purchased online at pac.unlv.edu. To purchase by phone call 702-895-ARTS (2787). Discounts are also available.