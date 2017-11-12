BRIEF: Law school launches program for immigrant children

By Blaze Lovell | November 12th, 2017

The UNLV Boyd School of Law will launch a program Thursday meant to provide legal defense to children fleeing violence and abuse in Central America and who arrived alone in the U.S.

 

Edward M. Bernstein and Associates, a Las Vegas law firm, donated $250,000 to create the program and help continue the UNLV Immigration Clinic’s work in defending immigrant children.

 

The clinic also works with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada to represent these children in court cases as well as assist them with immigration.

 

The law school will celebrate the program launch Nov. 16 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Thomas & Mack Moot Court. The event is by invitation only.

