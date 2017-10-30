BRIEF: If you’re eating candy then pick chocolate

By Blaze Lovell | October 30th, 2017

Digging into treats this Halloween? One UNLV dentist says to pick chocolate over the other sugary confections you might want to consume this Oct. 31.

 

Dr. Cody Hughes told UNLV News Center that chocolate is better in preventing cavities than other types of candy, specifically, ones that are sour and sticky. Both upset the mouth’s delicate pH balance, leading to cavities quicker.

 

“When we eat sweets, the pH level in our mouths drops and if it falls too far, the enamel of our teeth demineralize and weaken. And when the pH remains low for an extended period of time due to frequent sugary intake, cavities develop,” Hughes told the News Center.

 

Hughes’ other tips also involve keeping your pH in check. He recommends eating healthy food before any sweets, drinking water after consuming candy and always brushing your teeth.

 

