A Broke College Studentʻs Gift Guide

The time is here — Christmas! For some, this is a holiday of love, happiness and all things good in the world. For others though, this is a time of scrambling last minute to find a gift for those few unpredictable friends that you never quite know how to shop for. Of course, those two ideas and feelings toward the holiday don’t have to be mutually exclusive, but it can be widely agreed that Christmas is freaking stressful.

So, to ease the stress, here is a list of a few great gift ideas that you could literally give to anybody. Yes, even that one friend.

Homemade Mint Sugar Scrub

An idea by Liz Fourez on her blog Love Grows Wild.

For this one, you’ll need half a cup of coconut oil, two cups of sugar, one tablespoon of peppermint extract, and one drop of green food coloring.

To begin, place the coconut oil into a bowl and microwave it on high for 20 seconds. Then, add your sugar to the oil along with the peppermint extract and green food coloring. After all the ingredients are in the bowl, mix them until there’s a uniform color.

And … You’re done! You can put some of the scrub into little containers and decorate them in just a few seconds.

Personalized Mug

No, this isn’t Father’s Day, and no, you don’t need to buy a cheesy mug with a cliche saying on it. But you do need to go out and buy some white mugs and a few nicely-colored sharpies from any general convenience store. Then, decorate that mug. Make it look nice. Add sparkles, stickers, writing, whatever you want. With these mugs, it’s really the thought that counts. Most people are just happy to even receive a gift.

If you’re not the decorating type, that’s fine too. You can still gift someone a mug. On Amazon and at stores like Walmart and Target, you can find chalkboard mugs. Write a cute message on the mug, and maybe put a few cute things inside it.



Gift Cup

If you feel like you’re lacking the creativity and motivation to actually design anything, then you can simply create a cup of tiny little toys and treats. Using any kind of cup works for this gift, and here’s a few items that you can put inside it:

Candy

Pens & Pencils

Erasers

Nail Polish

Makeup

Mini Hand Sanitizer

Bubblegum

Gift Cards

Most stores sell these goods, but Hallmark and Bath & Body Works have the best things!

Popsicle Stick Frames

An idea from Pinterest.

If you’re one of those friends who never misses a good photo opportunity, this is definitely the gift for you. Head to the store and buy some paint, popsicle sticks and glue. You’ll want to glue together the edges of the popsicle sticks in the style of a square frame or just flat side-by-side. You can then paint the popsicle sticks and once it dries. You can throw on all of the decorations that your heart desires. To top it all off, you’ll just want to glue or tape on the picture to the popsicle stick frame.

Necklaces and Bracelets

Using a simple string, a few decorations, and knots, you can create an absolutely beautiful bracelet or necklace that will surely impress your friends. Photo: ialwayspickthethimble.com

Another great option for those who don’t want to spend loads of gift money on jewelry is to make your own at home! Using some string, beads, charms and tiny decorations, creating the bracelets and necklaces becomes an extremely fun activity that will produce a product that your friends will surely love.