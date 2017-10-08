Bunkhouse Hosts Tera Melos this Thursday

The Bunkhouse Saloon will definitely be a madhouse this Thursday as Tera Melos takes the stage on tour for their new album, “Trash Generator,” released this past August.

Based in Sacramento, California, Tera Melos’ distinctive qualities and experimental tendencies make it nearly impossible to assign a single genre label to the name, but it’s safe to say that this band radiates a combination of “math rock” (which is often referred to as loose and jazzy-like) and indie-style vibes. Based off fan reviews and general recordings, it’s clear that the band have proven themselves to be one of a kind for their unconventional and audacious musical styles, ranging from improvisation during live concerts to the use of effect samplers in their songs.

“Making a new record seemed like a fun act of defiance,” said Nathan Latona, bassist of Tera Melos. “We made ‘Trash Generator’ because we just wanted to get together, have some fun and make something that we think is cool.”

Currently composed of three members — Nick Reinhart (vocalist), Nathan Latona (bassist) and John Clardy (drummer) — each member of the band contributes a unique style to each of their songs, which creates a dynamic that isn’t seen frequently in the music industry. In the past, while working on their first and second albums, Tera Melos experienced many forms of adversity when it came to producing and releasing music.

“Members of the band lost hold of their inspiration and happiness as they toured the country for their second album due to overwhelming pressure to constantly step things up and succeed,” band manager Dave Clifford said. “These unrealistic expectations immensely hindered the progress of the band, and it wasn’t until recently that the members realized that their happiness didn’t have to be dependent on reviews but, rather, on their own attitude and perspective.”

So, as a result of this much-needed epiphany, Tera Melos released “Trash Generator,” which sent a message out to fans that heavily emphasized the importance of self-happiness.

Tera Melos says they are extremely excited and grateful to have the opportunity to play at the Bunkhouse this Thursday at 9 p.m. Hidden Levels, Dark Black and Frying-Mindset will be opening up the show.