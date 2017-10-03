Business as Usual

Reporters and police at a closed portion of the Strip fronting Mandalay Bay Monday. Photo by: Jacob Lasky/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

The familiar buzzes and ka-chings of slot machines fill the Mandalay Bay casino on a Monday morning. The machines invite the next lucky winner to take a chance, and their rewarding noises echo around the casino lobby. The golden accents and and signs glimmer and accent the plush and luxurious carpet.

But the usually overwhelming scent of smoke is minimized. The craps tables are empty. The tram is closed. The people are fewer. Yes, It’s a Monday morning in Las Vegas, but the feeling is eerie.

Just six hours prior, the scene was chaotic as people seeking shelter fled from a nearby concert venue after a gunman fired hundreds of rounds into the crowd at the Route 91 festival.

Now, many of the businesses inside the Mandalay Bay are closed. Though, According to T.J. Lopez, the general manager of Starlight Tattoo, the resort emailed businesses informing them that they were allowed to open on Monday if they chose. Few did.

“Under the circumstances and because the way our shop was left last night [we chose not to open],” said Lopez. “This will have a huge economic impact on our business.”

Just around the corner from the tattoo shop, the scene told a different, more positive, story.

As usual, a line of people poured from the door at Starbucks. They gathered on couches and talked, charged their phones and ate pastries.

After each patron placed their order and waited to pay, the barista simply said “It’s on the house.” And that phrase echoed on for every customer in line as the small moment of joy and shock put a slight smile on such a heavy day.

More flashing slot machines and video poker tables surrounded the path back through the casino, but many of the machines sat without players.

Some of the gamblers, of which there were few, said they were playing as a distraction from the night before. The “Wheel of Fortune” chant masked the rounds of bullets, mimicking fireworks, still ringing in their ears.

Escaping the memories was just as difficult as exiting the Mandalay Bay. The front doors, usually open 24/7, were not available for guests attempting to cut their vacations short.

Security guards wore yellow shirts that matched the yellow caution tape in streets in front of the hotel as the two blocked the main entrance of the casino. They were not allowed to comment on the situation.

“It’s now a matter for the FBI,” one on-duty security guard said.

Following the crowd of departing customers led to an already packed front desk with guests and their luggage eagerly awaiting to flee Vegas and leave behind the nightmare that they still haven’t awoken from.

Concierge directed everyone to exit through the Delano valet. The path to leave led everyone back through the casino once more. A final glimpse of the surroundings showed typical Vegas scenery: lights, slots, tables, drinks.

The dealers stood at their tables. The bar was stocked with product, ready for its next guests. The convention center bustled with NetApp employees. It was another Monday on the Strip, and despite the rest of the city grieving, it was back to business as usual.