Campaign encourages young women to participate in STEM
Sit With Me is an ongoing national campaign created by members of the National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT). The campaign features both technical and non-technical men and women who sit in a red chair and tell their stories about how they became involved in the STEM industry.
The campaign encourages young women to participate in STEM programs like engineering, science and computer technology.
UNLV alumna Nancy Washton participated in the campaign alongside members of the Environmental Molecular Sciences Laboratory in honor of Women’s History Month.
Washton was one of nine female scientists who spoke about her personal history with science.
