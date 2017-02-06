For college students seeking access to a variety of items online at a discounted price, the app Campus Disco made its debut in early February.

Campus Disco, which was launched nationwide, is available for free on Apple devices. College students can now access a multitude of discounts and deals on different brands and retailers using their .edu login.

The app offers discounts and deals on brands such as Topshop, Staples, iTunes and more.

