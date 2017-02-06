For college students seeking access to a variety of items online at a discounted price, the app Campus Disco made its debut in early February.

Campus Disco, which was launched nationwide, is available for free on Apple devices. College students can now access a multitude of discounts and deals on different brands and retailers using their .edu login.

The app offers discounts and deals on brands such as Topshop, Staples, iTunes and more.

Jenika Chiang