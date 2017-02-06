For college students seeking access to a variety of items online at a discounted price, the app Campus Disco made its debut in early February.
Campus Disco, which was launched nationwide, is available for free on Apple devices. College students can now access a multitude of discounts and deals on different brands and retailers using their .edu login.
The app offers discounts and deals on brands such as Topshop, Staples, iTunes and more.
Related Articles
UNLV film program increasing in popularity
UNLV offers a diverse list of degree programs, but one in particular is becoming increasingly popular with millennial students: film.
Christmas Shopping
After 12 months of economic recession, a holiday like Christmas is the financial equivalent of a middle finger and a
Cinevegas: A little bit of Thor, the god of thunder!
“Thor at the Bus Stop” is the greatest movie ever made. If that quote doesn’t find its way onto the