Campus safety improvements still face roadblocks

UNLV is in the process of installing several new emergency poles around campus. Photo by: Yvan Sanchez/UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Several campus organizations, most notably CSUN, have faced, and continue to face, many obstacles to implementing campus safety improvements at UNLV.

Besides funding, Student Body President Christopher Roys said that small staffing in departments like police services, planning and construction and space limitations hamper CSUN’s efforts toward an extremely safe campus.

“The bureaucracy of administrative bodies is harmful in itself to the process of getting things done quickly,” Roys told the Free Press via email.

But that does not imply a disregard for student safety from UNLV administrators. Roys said, “I do believe that UNLV is doing what it can in the meantime given the small staff they have for planning, construction, police services, and everything else in between.”

UNLV Police Chief Jose Elique wants to hire 10 more officers and two more sergeants, each with a price tag of at least $846,000, but UNLV Police Services doesn’t have the funding yet.

The solution, for finances at least, may be state funding, Roys said. That may take some time.

“CSUN will be traveling to the state legislature in 2019 to advocate for more funding from state-funded coffers for things like safety, space-expansion, technology, as well as more resources for student health care,” Roys said.

The New Emergency Poles

Since January 2016, the student government has made great strides to making campus safer.

For example, CSUN provided funding to upgrade the outdated, red emergency poles around campus in 2016.

Liberal Arts Sen. Samantha Bivins explained that the new security poles are part of a larger initiative that reached the CSUN Senate in April 2016. The proposal included $250,000 towards upgraded safety poles, $100,000 towards more lighting on the dark side of campus and an active shooter video that is currently being promoted in the first-year seminar classes at UNLV.

Bivins said that many students hold the misconception that these changes are due to failures from the poles. While there have been incidents in which one of the 105 emergency poles did not work, “the new poles are being put in place because they are far more technologically advanced than the old ones,” Bivins said.

Currently, there are 11 upgraded emergency poles already active on campus, but there are eight more poles that should be up in the next few weeks. These poles are capable of 360 degree video recording, broadcasting emergency public announcements, and reaching an operator in an emergency situation.

The upgraded poles with enhanced lighting may make students feel safer while on campus. Some students would like to see more lighting on the dark side of campus and a stronger security presence in the parking lots and garages at night.

“I frequently find myself checking corners and making sure that I am not parked in either of the parking garages after the sun has set,” UNLV junior Megan Thompson said

Freshman Tatum Rajsky agrees with Thompson, explaining that “[parking security] is not so much needed during the day because there are already a lot of people there, but because I have a night class, [by the time I leave] there’s barely anyone in the parking lot. I’d feel better knowing that I’m not alone.”

Engagement From Students and Other Incidents

Campus safety is on top of many students’ minds, even if few — aside from campus leadership — showed up to a town hall last Thursday that was sponsored by CSUN.

At the townhall, Elique said his number one priority is adding more officers.

Roys also added that students seem more concerned about the security of the area around UNLV, rather than on-campus safety, though both are still issues.

Elique said officers on patrol are required to visit the parking garages a certain number of times per shift.

Several incidents that occurred on or near campus have both worried students and prompted police and administration to increase their efforts in patrols and communicating emergencies to students.

Police increased their on-campus presence following the Oct. 1 incident. However, many students were outraged over UNLV’s communication the day after. Several weeks after the tragic shooting, UNLV President Len Jessup released a letter to campus stating that improvements would be made to both the emergency notification system that sends text messages as well as the email system.

There is still no information as of press time as to how far along the university is with improving these systems.

UNLV Police Services is currently conducting a five-year assessment on all aspects of their department, including police response, the various notification systems and overall officer morale. There’s no date yet for when the report will be completed.

Bianca Cseke and Blaze Lovell contributed to this report.