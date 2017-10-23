From Canadian Hockey to the Skatin’ Rebels

The air was cold and blades scraped against the ice. Jake Kearley tied up the laces on his skates and hit the rink.

It all began when he was two years old. Wide-eyed and eager to learn, he spent more time falling and getting back up than he did actually skating, but that didn’t matter. Kearley fell in love with being on the ice.



Twenty years later, he is the team captain of the UNLV Skatin’ Rebels.



“Every year growing up we went to the rink everyday with our buddies and just had a blast,” Kearley said. “Then you add the competitive component to it and I just kind of fell in love with it.”

Kearley started playing hockey in Newmarket, Ontario. Although hockey is a part of Canadian culture, it was Kearley’s dad that pushed for him and his two brothers to start playing. Until he was about eight years old and could join a team, it was mostly skating around and playing pick-up games with his friends.

During his childhood, Kearley would watch the Toronto Maple Leafs on TV. “I remember watching the games every week with my brothers and dad,” Kearley said.

After each game they would go outside to the front yard and pretend to be the players they had just watched. They mimicked their movements, cheered each other on and pretended to score.

“We never really played much together, but [my dad] has been coming to every game since I was little. It is really great having him there.”



Kearley’s dad has always been a huge support system for him, from the time he started the sport to his journey to UNLV. Kearley joined the Rebels this season as a defenseman.

After graduating high school, Kearley played for the Victoria Grizzlies in the British Canadian Hockey League until he was traded to the Langley Rivermen, a hockey team based in British Columbia, Canada, the next year. He then earned a scholarship to play for the University of Vermont, a Division I program. Kearley did not feel that the Catamounts were a good fit for him and he began looking for an opportunity to transfer.

Everything changed when Kearley got a call from UNLV hockey general manager Zee Khan.

“I have never wanted to quit, but I’ve had my ups and downs,” Kearley said. “Last year was a struggle, but at UNLV it has been night and day.”

He took a trip to Las Vegas to visit UNLV and the new City National Arena. At the time of his visit, the building was not finished, but with the Vegas Golden Knights starting their premier season and UNLV’s journey transitioning to a Division I program, becoming a Rebel was an obvious choice for Kearley.

“Being new here and not knowing my way around and no one really knowing who I am was definitely a little weird. But the majority of our team is new too so I’ve just been learning with them,” Kearley said. “I was a little nervous, but as soon as I got in the rink, it was just 30 guys playing hockey.”



Kearley said his experience so far at UNLV has been great. From his coaches and teammates to his classes and campus life, his time as a Rebel has been a great transition. On the ice, Kearley and the Skatin’ Rebels are off to a strong start with a 5-3 record. They are in their first year as a ACHA Division I program.

“At the start of the game you can hear people cheering and you just get the chills and get nervous,” Kearley said. “But once you’re out on the ice you just flush it all out and play.”

Before every game, Kearley does the same routine — puts on his gear and heads to the bench to sit down and visualize. This is when he shakes off his pre-game nerves and focuses on what he knows best: playing the sport he loves.

Kearley and the Skatin’ Rebels continue their 2017-18 season on Oct. 23 and 24 in back-to-back games against Williston State in the City National Arena.