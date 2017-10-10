CAPS Provides Psychological Care in Wake of Shooting

Photo by Jacob Lasky / UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

The day after America’s largest mass shooting happened in Las Vegas, UNLV’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) swiftly provided assistance to those on campus traumatized by the massacre.

Licensed psychologist and Associate Vice President for Student Wellness James Davidson began organizing special counseling services to address the shooting the next morning.



“Early Monday morning I woke up to hear the media,” Davidson said. “I think we we were all shocked.”

The rest of the week following the shooting, CAPS offered free drop-in counseling on the first floor of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

By early Friday morning, CAPS had counseled around 100 people affected by the shooting. On the first day alone, its staff had helped between 20 to 25 people, according to Davidson.

The clients who have come so far range from people who were present at the Harvest 91 Harvest Festival during the shooting to those who were not there but still emotionally affected.



CAPS also extended its services to faculty members, who normally aren’t catered to.



“We realize that we have to serve the whole campus community,” Davidson said.

Some of the clients who’ve sought help regarding the shooting have visited CAPS before.

Davidson noted that events such as Sunday’s shooting can have a ripple effect upon those suffering from previous traumatic experience.

“If you just have a history of previous traumas — and it doesn’t have to be a shooting — it’s additive,” Davidson said. “Even if you weren’t there it can feel overwhelming.”

Although CAPS has eight staff members providing counseling services, the clinic is currently short of four positions. Despite the staff shortage, Davidson said that CAPS was still prepared to handle the situation.



“We were prepared in the sense that we have highly trained staff that are very knowledgeable about working with trauma and helping our students.” Davidson said.



The shooting is not the first traumatic event the clinic has addressed. CAPS provided counseling following 9/11 and also helped students grappling with other traumatic events, including the hurricanes that have taken place in 2017.

One of CAPS’ goals is to help people understand the physical, cognitive and emotional reactions that are signs of traumatic stress.

The counseling sessions also seek to educate people about coping methods including engaging in pleasurable activities, keeping a journal and talking about their feelings and reactions to people.

Due to the large influx of people that came during the first week after the shooting, CAPS has extended its services to the week of Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5p.m. on Friday.

The clinic doesn’t expect people to stop coming for counseling anytime soon.

“The truth is that some of the people most traumatized by this thing probably haven’t come back to school yet, so we’ll be there for them when they do come,” Davidson said.