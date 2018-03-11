Carrying the Revolution Forward

Amy Vilela pauses mid-sentence and glances toward the ceiling in contemplation.

“There will come a moment in your life… that is a defining moment,” she said. “Mine came in my ‘40s.”

Vilela sits in her campaign’s newly set up base of operations on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Owens Avenue, reflecting on the trials and revelations that led her to run for office. The rental space is a revolutionary’s safehouse of sorts, complete with passionate college students, striking Democratic Socialists of America posters with exclamations like “DEFUND ICE” and, of course, cookies.

“I started to realize our elected officials are not putting the interests of their constituents and the American people first and foremost,” Vilela said. “That we have a system right now that is corrupted with money.”

Vilela is a progressive running for U.S. Congress as a Democrat in Nevada’s 4th congressional district. She is looking to replace Democratic incumbent Ruben Kihuen. Vilela is a Las Vegas local who was previously the vice president of finance at a local consulting company and the chief financial officer of a nonprofit organization.

But despite Vilela’s background in finances, she is far from what one might imagine when they think of a typical politician.

Rather, Vilela is part of a new wave of progressives and leftists seeking office across the country on grassroots platforms centered around universal health care, tuition-free higher education, criminal justice reform and “getting money out of politics.”

The roots of this new progressive movement aiming to upend the American status-quo can be traced back to the “political revolution” ignited by Sen. Bernie Sanders over two years ago. Sanders and his supporters crusaded against what they saw as a corrupt political establishment, one mired in corporate money and stacked against the common person.

But for Vilela, it was another major event two years ago that drove her to the political arena — one that shook her entire world view.

Her daughter, Shalynne, died at the age of 22 of a pulmonary embolism after not being given proper medical treatment for failing to provide proof of insurance.

Vilela said this was that defining moment of her life.

“The anger that I felt… this isn’t the country that I believed we lived in,” she said. ”We don’t leave one of us behind, we do whatever it takes. But I learned, as I processed the grief, as I was doing research, that Shalynne was not a tragedy. That there’s 35,000 americans a year dying from a lack of health care.”

It was shortly after the loss of Shalynne to the American health care system that Vilela heard of something called single-payer health care, a system that is publicly funded by taxes and provided to all the residents of a country. It is the health care system used by many developed nations.

Vilela attended a single-payer conference where she met Nina Turner, a former Ohio State Senator and Bernie Sanders campaign surrogate.

“I asked her, ‘what can I do?’ and she said, ‘you have to fight, you have to dig deep; you can’t save Shalynne, but you can save somebody else,’” Vilela said.

Vilela confronted Kihuen at an emotional town hall meeting in 2017, urging him to support a congressional Medicare for All bill introduced by Rep. John Conyers. Kihuen didn’t budge, shifting the focus of the discussion to protecting Obamacare.

“When I looked back at what he ran on, he said ‘healthcare is a human right.’ We have a duty to hold our representatives accountable for the promises they make when they are running for office,” Vilela said. “Enough is enough. And that is why I decided to run for congress.”

Vilela’s unabashed challenge of Kihuen was not a one-off lapse in personality. In fact, one of the first things one may notice about Vilela is her no-nonsense demeanor and unapologetic commitment to leftist values.

Though her involvement in the political world is recent, these values no doubt stem from Vilela’s humble beginnings — she is no stranger to the struggles of the American working class.

Vilela was born in southern Maryland, and her father was a tobacco farmer and union ironworker. Following her parents’ divorce, she was raised in poverty by a single mother. She married young and became a single mother herself, having to fight for the survival of her children.

Vilela says she was homeless at several points, having to live on friends’ and family members’ couches.

“I remember eating cheese sandwiches for a year just so my kids could eat healthy,” Vilela said.

Vilela managed to eventually work her way through college and became an executive level accountant. She soon met her current husband David, a Brazilian immigrant and officer in the Air Force.

But Vilela doesn’t consider her story a successful example of “bootstrapping.” She rips the current system which imposes poverty and perpetuates economic disparity in the United States.

“As young people, you probably sit back and say ‘I don’t understand. The solution to this seems to be so clear cut and so easy and there seems to be such a fair solution. Why isn’t this getting done?’” Vilela said. “And it comes down to elected officials that are beholden to their donors and not the people.

“Many people are one paycheck away from homelessness. Millenials are finding it hard to even get jobs… and when you start looking at why, it becomes very clear. This country is turning into a country [with] an oligarchy.”

She outlines her congressional aspirations in a detailed issues page on her website, focusing on social justice, affordable housing, higher education, wage increases, empowering unions, immigration reform, reforming the prison and justice systems, job security, fair trade and green energy.

“I am the only progressive that’s running in this race. I am the only candidate running on the issues I’m running on,” Vilela said, drawing contrasts between herself and her Democratic opponents.

“[Patricia Spearman] has taken corporations’ money, she’s taken it from the hospitals, she’s taken it from many different types on industries…” Vilela said. “I am running a 100% grassroots, people-powered campaign. We’ve had 3,300 individual contributions averaging $12.67.”

The Nevada Independent reported on Feb. 1 that Vilela’s campaign ended 2017 with $33,254 on hand after having raised a total of $50,787.

Although Vilela faces an uphill battle in the midterm elections, her campaign is just one of many progressive movements fomenting in the era of Trump, and is proof that perhaps Sanders’ political revolution has only begun.

For information voting dates, please visit http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/election/Pages/Dates.aspx