Celebrate Thanksgiving, dorm-style

Thanksgiving is a time for friends, family and appreciation, but many students stay in the residence halls, away from their families, for the holiday. For those students, the dining commons serves a traditional turkey dinner, but part of the fun of Thanksgiving is getting to do it yourself. Luckily, Pinterest is full of intriguing ways to invite the holiday spirit right into your dormitory.

Microwave pumpkin pie in a mug. Photo pin: thekitchn.com

The quintessential aspect of Thanksgiving is a great pumpkin pie. Traditionally baked in a graham cracker crust and conventional oven, this pin from thekitchn.com shares how to make pumpkin pie in a microwave.

The recipe is simple: Melt 1/2 of a tablespoon of butter in your mug, and then pat down about 1-1 1/2 crushed gingersnaps into the bottom of the mug to make your crust and set that aside.

In a separate container, combine 1/3 cup of pumpkin puree, one large egg, one tablespoon of milk, three tablespoons of brown sugar, one teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice and a pinch of salt in a separate bowl, and pour that over your freshly-made cookie crust.

Finally, microwave for three to five minutes (until you can stick a knife in the center and have it come out clean) and stick it in your refrigerator for 30 minutes to chill.

The result is a totally delicious serving of pumpkin pie that you don’t even have to leave your room to enjoy.

Another Thanksgiving highlight is always a delicious stuffing. A pin from kraftrecipes.com explains how to make some in your microwave.

Illustration by Eleanor Roh/ UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

Simply combine 1 3/4 cups of stuffing cubes, one egg, 1/2 cup of milk, two tablespoons of chopped celery, one tablespoon of chopped onion, 1/2 teaspoon of poultry seasoning, 1/4 teaspoon of rubbed sage, and 1/8 teaspoon of salt and let that sit for five minutes. After that, microwave your mixture for one minute. Stir the mixture and continue microwaving in 30 second increments until your stuffing is thoroughly cooked.

If food isn’t enough to satisfy your craving for celebration, decorations are an easy way to welcome festive spirits. A pin from flairflickers.com suggests making some fall leaf mason jars with tea lights to illuminate your room with Thanksgiving essence.

DIY fall mason jars. Photo pin: flairflickers.com

All you need to do is take some faux fall leaves, use mod podge and a sponge brush to adhere them to the inside of a mason jar and drop your tea light in. Screw on the cap and you have an adorable way to light up your room.

Making yarn pumpkins is another way to add ambiance to your dorm. A pin from onelittleproject.com explains how:

First, blow up a balloon to the size that you want your pumpkin to be. Then, take orange yarn dipped in white glue and wrap it around the balloon in a random pattern, leaving some holes. Let your creation dry overnight, pop the balloon and add a stem and leaves made out of pipe cleaners to complete your pumpkins.

Finish off your Thanksgiving projects by remembering the purpose of the holiday: Being thankful. Create a thankfulness tree with your friends by following a pin from Landeelu.com. All you have to do is draw a tree trunk on a piece of poster paper or butcher paper and take turns filling the leaves with things, places or people that you a grateful to have in your life.