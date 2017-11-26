City Council Makes Confusing Decision On Puppy Mills

Recently, the Las Vegas City Council overturned a 2016 decision to ban the sale of puppy mill-bred dogs, pigs and rabbits. This has led many to wonder why.

For those unfamiliar, puppy mills are businesses that breed certain animals in mass quantities for the purpose of selling them to pet shops. When people think of puppy mills, they think of dogs in substandard living conditions similar to those captured in the Sarah McLachlan commercials. And the mills have definitely earned the reputation.

Countless reporters have investigated these sites. You can find articles about the business written by PETA, the ASPCA and Rolling Stone Magazine. Every one of them disappoints. Time and time again, puppy mills cut corners and treat their animals like objects, giving the appearance that they’re much more interested in profit than in the well-being of small critters.

In an effort to curb puppy mill business, the Las Vegas City Council passed an ordinance two years ago that would fine any store that received animals from puppy mills. The order was scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, 2018 to give any affected shops a chance to change up their policies and adjust. Instead of making changes, however, the affected stores resigned to the knowledge that they would inevitably move out of the area come January. Recognizing the effect the ordinance would have on these businesses, the City Council overturned it earlier this month.

Two stores would have felt the wrath of this ordinance: Petland and Puppy Boutique. Both stores get a fair supply of animals from puppy mill breeders, according to at least one local resident, Sarika Goode, who says she did some investigating, according to the Review-Journal.

According to the two shops, their breeders are local, independent, licensed home breeders and they never source from puppy mills. They argued that this ordinance would only put undue stress on their shops without curbing puppy mill practice one iota. Council members heard this and agreed, and Mayor Goodman stood by her remarks from two years ago when she initially contested the ordinance.

It is difficult to understand why the ordinance wouldn’t be effective. The council members aren’t heartless — They expressed strong desires for the elimination of puppy mills. Yet they chose the route of repealing the ordinance before it could go into effect. It boggles the mind and begs questions about logistics.

It’s easy to say, from a distance, that the ordinance would have been preferable even if it hurt local businesses — Anything to eliminate animal neglect and cruelty. However, this recent decision suggests that most people don’t know the ins and outs of pet shop business enough to understand the full effect of such a law.

This is possibly the most disappointing and confusing decision local government has made in a long time. So it seems that animal cruelty will persist in the valley for the time being as we resign ourselves to the jaw-dropping decisions of presumably better-informed representatives.