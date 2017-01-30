City Internships opens scholarship contest for students around the world

By Jenika Chiang | January 30th, 2017

City Internships (CI) is an accelerated learning provider hosting a Q1 scholarship contest for students and recent graduates seeking to develop their skills in the following areas: banking and financial services, marketing, advertising and public relations, start-ups and entrepreneurship and design.

The four competitions will secure the selected applicants’ spot on CI’s Global Explorer Program, an 8-week internship that offers career seminars, workshops, networking events and trips. This is an opportunity for selected applicants to join the program in cities including London, Miami or Los Angeles at no cost.

Students and recent graduates from all over the world are open to applying for the contest. All entries and questions must be sent to competitions@city-internships.com. Applications must be submitted by March 15.

For more information on how to enter, interested students may visit the City Internships scholarship page.

