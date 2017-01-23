‘Coalesce’ dance recital blends new talents together

The dance department at UNLV started this year with a fun recital full of surprises. “Coalesce,” a show put on by UNLV Dance and Red Desert Dance Ensemble, brought forth a blend of talents and dance style—some exceptional, others lacking.

The recital was divided into two halves. The first half was a Walt Whitman-themed set about passing strangers, locomotives and personal struggles.

While most of the dances were contemporary, there were a handful of fusion performances to keep things a little fresh.

Artistic director Cathy Allen choreographed the first set of routines. Talented vocalist Gary Fowler provided flawless recitations from great American poet Walt Whitman and delivered harmonious and beautiful vocalizations.

Story and symmetry were both lost during the first half of the performance, however, although that wasn’t a deal-breaker, the discord didn’t provide comfort to the viewers as they listened intently to the words of Walt Whitman in the hopes of finding meaning.

The dancers displayed a stark lack of motivation, or at the very least, they had motivations which were difficult to interpret. They scattered about the room, unaligned and asymmetrical. Attempting to follow these first dances was a chore to the eyes.

A disconcerting number of leg lifts made their way into those early routines, accompanied by unimpressive extensions. Most of the dancers made the leg lifts look like a terrible strain, one muscle twitch away from toppling over.

Heather Harper, an artistic managing director from Harper Continuum Dance Theatre, choreographed the second set of performances, which focused on the art of the dance rather than the story. Harper included more symmetry and fundamental contemporary styles to her pieces, creating a more professional-looking set of routines.

In “Encounter,” a duet displayed impressive line work in a slow contemporary dance with what appeared to be ballet fusion elements. At times, the dance lost momentum, but it was a nice piece.

One solo act from the first half, “Silent Voice Reaching,” was a notable contemporary piece in which dancer Lay’la Rogers made a chilling performance. Her facial expressions were perfect. Her lines were elegant. “Silent Voice Reaching” was captivating.

Things became excitingly intimate during the dance “Samba Ensemble.” The performers snagged several members of the audience onto the dance floor with them. This elicited a chorus of chuckles from the onlookers as well as the new participants. It was a fun change of pace, if only for a few seconds.

The second half of “Coalesce” was more about individual stories and tightly coordinated performances. Most of those dances were symmetrical and heavily disciplined. “Equipoise” sharply contrasted that style. In the routine, two women acted as Gemini-type figures at odds, trying to find their roles together.

For most of “Equipoise,” the two dancers maintained consistent contact. It was impressive and remarkably graceful, but the dancers didn’t show much symmetry as they twisted around and struggled with each other. Their coordination, on the other hand, was mesmerizing.

“Inscription” was a flawless final piece to end the show with. All members from both halves of “Coalesce” worked to blend their talents together. The music was evocative and dynamic and the piece worked so well with every member of the cast.

Audiences can catch the next recital, “Movement & Tides,” March 3 and March 4 at the Judy Bayley Theatre. The tickets are on sale now at unlv.edu/pac/tickets. The box office may be contacted at (702) 895-2787.

To learn more, you can check out UNLV Dance at unlv.edu/dance, like them on Facebook, or follow them on Twitter and Instagram: @UNLVDance.