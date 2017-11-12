Collegiate Association for the Research of Principles (Photo Essay)

By UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press | November 12th, 2017

The Collegiate Association for the research of Principles (CARP) held their first Campus Talk to discuss one of their association’s core values, embodied in the phrase, “world peace begins with me, by living for the sake of others.” In the Campus Talk, CARP featured a variety of professors and individuals tied to UNLV who spoke about promoting peace and helping others.

Angelica Morales and Midair Koiso singing songs to passing by students.
The President of CARP, Jinil Fleischman, beginning the campus meeting.
Dr. Jarret Keene, the assistant professor in English and World Literature coordinator, was one of the speakers. Dr. Keene described the plight of young people through the metaphor of the Iliad. He told how people can grow through facing great challenge and pain, and shared his own personal story of loss and grief. He mainly focused on the importance of choosing to digest the pain in order to grow as a person.
Dr. Jason Wasden, the Director of Government Affairs in UNLV, was one of the speakers. Dr. Wasden shared his family’s history and the struggles they had to endure as immigrants to the United States.Then he later talked about the actions he took of going out of his way to break up a violent situation to change someone’s life. He emphasized that people should always be aware to find ways to make a difference to others.
Tara Pike, a Sustainability Coordinator in UNLV and the Solid Waste and Recycling Manager in UNLV, was one of the speakers. Pike spoke about how she turned her undergrad thesis into a project that impacted UNLV for more than 22 years. She wanted to give up in so many stages but she realized that in order to expect anyone else to change, she has to be an example of change herself.
Claytee White, the Director of the Oral History Research in UNLV, was one of the speakers. White talked about how powerful it can be to honor and respect people’s differences and diversity, but yet find love and compassion that allows us to accept, embrace, and collaborate with each other. In the end, she encourages everyone to love others and let peace begin with themselves.
