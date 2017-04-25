Column: To My Free Press Family: Not a Goodbye, a Thank You

What you’re about to read is supposed to be a goodbye column. Keywords: supposed to be. It’s become a tradition for editors and writers to write a farewell piece to the student newspaper and its readers, but that isn’t what I want to say. I don’t want my last printed words to be a goodbye—I want it to be a thank you.

To the writers

Thank you for the devotion and heart you put in your stories and for your patience with us, your editors. Although you’re not physically in the office during Sunday production days, I know you were often called and messaged with questions about your articles, and most of the time, that was my (your chief copy editor’s) doing. My unbearable comments, questions and edits aside, it was an absolute pleasure to read all of your work this past year, and see the growth your writing has undergone.

Writing as a fellow A&E and news writer, I know how much time it takes to interview, transcribe, report and write, and we’re never really off-the-clock. Many of us have sacrificed our Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to report events, and even sacrifice our already-busy school nights just to cover stories. Thank you. Not everyone understands what that sacrifice means.

Keep on writing, and be bold. Coming from someone who was in your shoes: Apply to be an editor. There are things the newsroom can teach you that your classes never can.

To the readers

Thank you for… well, reading us. We fought hard to keep this paper alive last year for you, and your unfiltered, sometimes angry, sometimes supportive comments are the reason we continue to do what we do. Thank you for reading our words, regardless of whether or not you agree with them. Thank you for challenging us. Your feedback was always heard and valued, and many times, it helped us grow.

To my fellow editors

Thank you. So much. For this irreplaceable experience. For the blood, sweat and tears we shed together. For allowing me to cover notable events, many of which are the highlights of my college career. For trusting me to edit all of your sections and having the final look before sending our issue to the printer (seriously, that takes a lot of trust).

Thank you for the countless laughs and for being there when I get stressed about wanting to use an Oxford comma, coming up with ‘punny’ headlines and dealing with Wi-Fi woes (my Ethernet is still not working).

But seriously, thank you for letting me grow. I not only gained experience, but confidence— which is just as important. Between The Rebel Yell and the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press, we tackled it all. And I hope you all keep fighting for our paper and what it stands for.

I remember thinking that the worst part about having this job was that I couldn’t spend Sundays with my family anymore, but I was wrong. I did. You guys are my family, and every Sunday I spent with you this past year will be something I treasure, always. Thank you.

Ariana DeCastro

