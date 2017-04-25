Column: So much of me is what I learned from you: The news editor’s goodbye to the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press

At the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press, staff members who won’t be returning to the paper have the option of writing what’s called a “goodbye column.” When I first heard about it, I told myself that I would write one when it was my time to leave, almost like my swan song, the last song that I’ll sing for this paper.

But here I am, writing my goodbye column, and I’m not sure what to say.

At first, I thought of writing a breakup letter to the paper. Almost telling those at the paper that it wasn’t them, that it was me. That I loved everything we had but it’s time for me to go. That we need to start seeing different people. But as humorous as the tone might’ve been, it wouldn’t have been me.

I thought of quoting the song “For Good” from the musical Wicked, but I wasn’t sure if anyone would understand. The song certainly carries the same sentiment that I want this column to carry, but again, it wouldn’t have been genuine. It wouldn’t have been me.

I’m not angry with the paper and I’m not trying to burn any bridges. The people at the paper, both those who are here and no longer here, are people that I’m very lucky to have known and, hopefully, will continue to get to know.

The friends I made at this paper are some of my closest. I shared laughs and smiles and stresses and questions and answers and news with these people. When I look back at my undergraduate years, my time at the paper will certainly color most of it.

It was at the school paper where I actually felt comfortable enough to be myself. It was at the school paper where I was able to blossom into a confident young woman who could take on any challenge and succeed.

It was at the school paper where I found a little bit of a family.

It was then that I realized that saying goodbye is a lot harder than I thought it’d be.

Unbeknownst to most people, I am a dual major (for now). I am both a journalism and a biology pre-professional major. I plan to go to medical school to become a doctor. Anyone who’s spoken to someone trying to go to medical school will realize that it takes a lot of work. With volunteering at hospitals, shadowing physicians, doing well in class, doing undergraduate research… It’s a lot.

Add another major that requires an internship, a studio class where you’re the producer of a live newscast every week and a news editor of the school paper?

Something had to give. Unfortunately, it was this.

I’m not leaving this paper because I’m fed up with it. I’m not leaving this paper because my job as news editor suddenly became more demanding. I’m leaving because other aspects of my life need my immediate attention. And with only a year left in my undergraduate college years, I need to make the most of my time.

And so, I have to say goodbye.

To the editors, both those who are staying and those who have left, you’ve made Sundays that much more fun. Whether we were shouting across the newsroom or editing an article that we’ve been staring at for too long, those memories are ones that I will cherish.

To the news writers, both those who are staying and those who have left, thank you. Your hard work and your drive to cover the news on campus was something that truly kept me motivated. I might’ve seemed a little mean at times, but I did my best to understand the situations that all of you found yourselves in. Whether that was a source who wasn’t getting back, midterms that were coming up or articles that weren’t super interesting, thank you. I’m sure any of you can sit in my chair and carry the news section.

Whether this is the end of my journalism career or not, I can truly say that it was an experience of a lifetime. I wouldn’t have known how much I enjoyed journalism or even working for a newspaper if the managing editor hadn’t asked me to be his then-assistant news editor.

I don’t know if journalism will continue to have a place in my life. I don’t know if my dream of becoming the next Atul Gawande for the New York Times or a CNN Health Correspondent will come true. But if it does, I’ll know that it all started here, at the UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press.

Denise Hernandez

