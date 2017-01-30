The coming years will be all this and more

Just over a week after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, the world is coming to the realization that his preposterous policy proposals were no bluff.

Under a string of executive orders, the Affordable Care Act is being picked apart, the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipeline projects are to be revived, and construction of the Mexican-American border wall will soon begin.

Of all his promises, perhaps none were as heinous and as outright Islamophobic as his promise to temporarily ban Muslims from entering the country—an executive order which he signed on Jan. 28.

Any hopes of the Republican-dominated Congress carrying out checks and balances on the new president have been crushed, as they are happily compliant with Trump’s actions. The naive belief that he will have a cabinet of reasonable technocrats to keep him under control has been dispelled with a new Bush-era like group of corporatist hawks.

Trump may be saying to himself what British politician Nigel Farage told the European Parliament after the Brexit vote—“You’re not laughing now, are you?”

Already, the fallout from his ascendance to the Oval Office is astonishing. Last week’s Women’s March on Washington was thought to be the biggest mass protest in US history, and as this article is being written, crowds of protesters are amassing at JFK airport in New York City to protest the Muslim ban.

If this is the first fortnight of America under Trump, what is to be expected from the coming four years? The environment is more threatened now than ever, and the rights of immigrants, like those protected by the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, face destruction.

It is clear that this isn’t merely a passing political storm, but a foreshadowing of what is to come. It won’t be enough anymore to just “own” Trump on Twitter, or to condescendingly laugh at him without making any real call to action a la liberal talk show host Bill Maher.

We will have to hold our representatives accountable, gear up for the 2018 midterms and, above all, not be afraid to unleash our rage into the public sphere.

Direct action will become a regular part of American life for the next four years, and maybe this action will have to be a little bit more than just peaceful protest if we are to be heard…

If Trump’s election was a wake-up call then this Muslim ban needs to be us painfully falling out of our bed after reaching for the snooze button.