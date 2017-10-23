A conversation with Christy Mack on domestic abuse

Las Vegas local and former adult film actress Christy Mack has dedicated her life to advocacy against dating violence since her highly publicized domestic violence case with her ex-boyfriend War Machine, a former pro-MMA fighter who has been sentenced to life in prison.

Care Advocates invited Mack to speak on campus during the Remember My Name, Be My Voice (formerly Take Back The Night) event, where she shared her experiences and helped attendees cope with their own trauma.

Editor’s Note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press: How did you become involved with this event?

Christy Mack: I initially was emailed by a beautiful woman named Jovannah. She asked me to come and be a part of this domestic violence event to raise awareness, and I thought it was really important to come to a college campus of all things.

SGFP: Why do you think it’s specifically important to speak at college campuses?

CM: Dating violence starts at such a young age and not everyone really knows how to identify a lot of things that go along with violence. If you don’t grow up in an environment where you experience domestic violence, you don’t know how to identify the signs. You’re away from your entire support system when you go off to college. You’re away from your friends and your family and all of the security that you’ve known for your entire existence. So you don’t know how to reach out to other people, you don’t know the resources, you don’t feel comfortable talking about it with your new peers and you’re really just trying to fit into this new environment.

SGFP: How do you think the event went today?

CM: I think it went quite well. There was a good conversation started amongst several people and that’s very important to me, to have a dialogue back and forth. I don’t want to sit here and preach to people and just tell them about myself. It’s very important to have others speak about their experiences and let them know that their experiences are valid as well.

SGFP: And how has it been getting the chance to speak locally?

CM: It’s a smaller community, which I truly appreciate. This is my community. This is somewhere that I take pride in. This is where I have my own experiences with domestic violence so to make any of those changes in my own community is extremely important.

SGFP: Can you tell us about some of your future plans?

CM: Yes, I’m currently enrolled at Penn State University. I’m going for law and society so I will have the opportunity to really take my advocacy to the next level. I will be able to help people through a legal route rather than just emotional support. It’s something that’s really important to me, to be taken seriously because I want to help as much as I can.