The UNLV Scarlet & Gray Free Press strives for accuracy and fairness in its reporting. If a story or article is wrong or misleading, a request for correction or clarification may be made by sending an email to copychief.freepress@unlv.edu.
- In the Jan. 30 issue, the assistant news editor’s name was spelled as Jenika Chang. Her name is Jenika Chiang. The correct spelling appears in this issue.
- In the Jan. 30 story “Top 5 video games to look forward to this year,” a section of the story was incorrectly copied twice. “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” preview was copied over the section for “Red Dead Redemption 2.” The correct version appears online.
- The Jan. 30 graphic “Raiders Stadium by the Numbers,” states that $650 million dollars of the stadium’s budget will come from Sheldon Adelson or Goldman Sachs. The Adelson family has since pulled out of the stadium project, and the future of Goldman Sach’s involvement is not clear as of press time.
