A Course Everyone Should Take: WMST 113 Race, Class & Gender

This semester, in order to fulfill a social science credit, I decided to enroll in WMST 113: Race, Class and Gender. I took this course already having an interest in these topics and out of the desire to observe the societal systems of advantage and disadvantage associated with each category — race, class and gender — in an academic setting.

As we have moved forward in the class over the course of the semester, I’ve continued to notice how mine and my peers’ depth of knowledge on the topics we’ve covered have grown, how perspectives have shifted and how in discussing issues that we may not personally relate to, our empathy and awareness have expanded.

Of course, this is the goal of any class: To attain knowledge and engage with the material at hand. However, with this particular class, I’ve had the recurring feeling that this is a class that every college student should take at some point.

The topics covered in WMST 113 are not just coursework or information meant to be tested on and then forgotten; They are a part of the fabric of our lives. Just a few of the topics we’ve covered in class include identity, domination and subordination, intersectionality, discrimination, the social construction of race, gender and sexuality, defining racism, socioeconomic class, citizenship, immigration and much more.

Any individual can relate to at least one of these topics on a personal level. It is designed to help students become more aware of social constructs and how they affect us as well as to gain an open mind toward individual differences. The course content prompts students to engage with material that may be uncomfortable or controversial to discuss. This acts as the gateway to education and open-mindedness.

Additionally, we are required to attend at least two outside events in relation to the class, such as protests or lectures, in order to further participate in the issues addressed in the class.

What I appreciate most about this course is its foundation in intersectionality. Intersectionality is a concept that recognizes that race, class, gender, sexuality, ability, nation, religion, etc. intersect and overlap to create socio-political-legal privilege in some instances and oppression in others.

People tend to see the disadvantages that people of certain marginalized groups face as totally separate issues — that issues such as racial discrimination and gender discrimination are mutually exclusive, and that each attribute that makes up one’s identity has its own specific disadvantages.

Viewing these systems of injustice in such a way, however, minimizes the diverse experiences of individuals who fall into multiple groups. The concept of intersectionality recognizes that in a social, economic and legal sense, these same systems of power that disadvantage people of color, women, LGBTQ+ or disabled individuals create unique and amplified systems of oppression when layered together.

Viewing systems of inequality and social constructs through an intersectional lens allows one to not only be more aware of how society operates, but to be more understanding, empathetic and compassionate toward the struggles that others face. With the immense amount of misinformation and stigmas surrounding social justice in today’s world, learning about these topics in an academic setting is essential to understanding how our generation can be a part of solutions to these inequalities.

I’m not necessarily here to argue that this class should be a mandatory requirement for all undergraduate students to take (though I do feel that a course like this would be far more beneficial than the first year seminar classes we are forced to take). However, as the time to enroll in classes has come, I would encourage anyone, even if they don’t initially feel interested in the subject matter, to take this class. The coursework is entirely doable, and you just might come out of it a more informed, empathetic individual.