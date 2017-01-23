Cox is UNLV’s exclusive Wi-Fi provider

By Denise Hernandez | January 23rd, 2017

ry1238

On Jan. 9, Cox Communications announced that they would be UNLV’s exclusive Wi-Fi provider.

A 7-year agreement between the university and Cox states that the technology company will update and expand the university’s current campus-wide Wi-Fi network and provide technical support for it.

The agreement also extends the naming rights of UNLV’s Cox Pavilion, an agreement that dates back to 1999. Additional campus signage with a new tagline, “UNLV, powered by Cox,” will appear as rooftop signage at the Thomas & Mack, on the T&M website and along the sports complex corridor.

Cox also has existing sponsorship rights at Sam Boyd Stadium where the UNLV Football team currently resides. The technology company has provided wireline telecommunications services to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center since 1998. In December 2015, Cox was also named the exclusive telecommunications service provider for the T-Mobile Arena.

Denise Hernandez

Denise Hernandez

More articles by Denise Hernandez
Tags assigned to this article:
coxwifi

Related Articles

News 6 years ago National clean energy discussion spotlighted at expo, forum

National clean energy discussion spotlighted at expo, forum

Focus the Nation aims to further discussion on increase in campus sustainability efforts

News 6 years ago UNLV beats out Wolf Pack in blood battle

UNLV beats out Wolf Pack in blood battle

Alpha Epsilon Delta tops charts for UNLV, donation drives continue with United Blood Services

News 3 years ago Community board to seek outside advice about on-campus stadium

Community board to seek outside advice about on-campus stadium

Las Vegas’ status as a tourism epicenter could be strengthened by UNLV arena Community leaders tasked with determining the feasibility

No comments

Write a comment
No Comments Yet! You can be first to comment this post!

Write a Comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading