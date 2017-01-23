Cox is UNLV’s exclusive Wi-Fi provider

On Jan. 9, Cox Communications announced that they would be UNLV’s exclusive Wi-Fi provider.

A 7-year agreement between the university and Cox states that the technology company will update and expand the university’s current campus-wide Wi-Fi network and provide technical support for it.

The agreement also extends the naming rights of UNLV’s Cox Pavilion, an agreement that dates back to 1999. Additional campus signage with a new tagline, “UNLV, powered by Cox,” will appear as rooftop signage at the Thomas & Mack, on the T&M website and along the sports complex corridor.

Cox also has existing sponsorship rights at Sam Boyd Stadium where the UNLV Football team currently resides. The technology company has provided wireline telecommunications services to the Las Vegas Convention Center and Cashman Center since 1998. In December 2015, Cox was also named the exclusive telecommunications service provider for the T-Mobile Arena.