Creating Involvement In Co-Rec Sports

Most students who join a co-rec league — leagues in which men and women play together — do so to have fun with others without the seriousness and overabundance of testosterone usually involved with tackle football leagues.

In the world of UNLV’s co-rec flag football, however, obscure rules such as female players getting more points per play and male players not being allowed to pass each other the ball are imposed on players in an attempt to even the playing field.

Alina Marruffo, a sophomore playing in the flag football co-rec league on campus, came to have fun, but she’s not the type to shy away from roughing it on the field.

“You get a penalty just for putting a finger on someone,” Marruffo commented when asked about the rules and regulations placed in co-rec leagues to even the playing field for women and less experienced players in the game. “I know I can hang with the guys.”

Marruffo’s point speaks to the lack of confidence players and officials have in the ability of women and other underestimated individuals on the field. It creates a stigma, for men and women alike, that those with less experience and without an athletic build need added rules and restrictions to be able to play.

For a strong and confident woman like Marruffo, who plays regularly as quarterback with her friends on the flag football team, the Mello Gang, the assumptions made about her talents and the talent of other unseen players are obvious.

On the other hand, Sophomore TJ Aguirre believes the rules are helpful in creating an equal playing environment.

“It’s valuable seeing women’s skills working with men’s skills. Women have a chance to show their skills as equally, sometimes better, than men,” Aguirre commented. “[Rules like] the extra points scored by a girl influences the guys to give women a chance.”

Having incentives for men to include women in the sport makes sense. Plays, especially touchdown plays, are built so that women score more points than men. However, even with the incentives, rules and restrictions, some players still don’t feel involved with the action.

“It is just difficult to ensure that everyone is getting a chance at plays, especially when the team gets a sense of comfort for where players’ skills are the strongest,” commented sophomore Jocelyn Kampa, also a UNLV student in the co-rec league, when asked if she felt she could fully participate in the football games.

The assumptions made about players like Kampa are what keep them from getting involved. As is often the case, players who are in for most of the game choose one or two others who they are comfortable with, give them the ball every down and ignore the rest. As a result, players like Kampa don’t get the opportunity to gain the experience needed for them to improve and fully involve themselves in the game.

When asked if she felt men and women were treated equally in the game, Kampa definitively answered “no, I do not. There are definitely different ideas in society involving what skills each gender should have. Men are seen as stronger compared to women. Strength plays a huge role in sports.”

It is a sad truth that players like Kampa, who may not have the experience but do have the willingness, must not only struggle with their own confidence at the sport but are also limited in their chances to actually participate.

To combat this exclusion of players, we need to create more opportunities for less-experienced players. This could mean offering programs to train students in flag football and other intramural sports, creating beginner and advanced levels within the co-rec league or — equally important — stressing the idea of involvement as well as equality.

The team that wins is often the team that involves all their players, men or women, tall or short, athletic or not. Stressing this fact to the leaders and players of each team is the key to creating a more successful intramural sports program.

“If you give opportunities, make people feel involved and build confidence, everything gets better,” Marrufo said.

With this in mind, all players can adapt the perspective of UNLV freshman Robert Rangel.

“I understood the rules when I signed up for co-rec, and I am aware of the limits, but at the end of the day I’m playing to have a good time and make some new friends,” Rangel said.

This spirit of friendship, camaraderie and understanding is what will give confidence to those who feel underestimated and open the eyes of those don’t fully see the talents of others.