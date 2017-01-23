Crime Watch: 1/15 to 1/22

1/17

A report was made regarding possible theft from a Pepsi vending machine on the first floor of the Tropicana parking garage at 1:24 p.m.

A black Denali 10-speed bicycle was stolen from the bike rack on the northwest side of Lied Library after it was secured with a cable lock between 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m.

A student’s black Hurley backpack was stolen from the front passenger floor of their vehicle after it was left unlocked in Lot O, north of Juanita Greer White Life Sciences Hall, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

A report was made regarding the attempted fraudulent use of a student’s credit card in the general area of the inner campus between 2:45 p.m. and 2:52 p.m.

A student’s gray 21” Montague Crosstown men’s bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the east side of the Lied Library with a flex key coil lock at 2:08 p.m.

The seat to a student’s green Schwinn bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the southwest side of the Tonopah Residential Complex between 4 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

1/18

A black Michael Kors purse was stolen from the back seat of a student’s black Dodge Charger after the rear passenger window was broken in Black 8, which is south of Black 6 and east of Black 7, between 9:22 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.