Crime Watch: 1/23 to 1/29

1/23

A report was made regarding a red sports car that backed into another vehicle and left the scene at 10:06 a.m. in the Cottage Grove parking garage.

A student’s unattended and unsecured backpack was stolen from the second floor of the Student Union at 12:50 p.m. The suspect was described as a 6-foot male with a buzz-cut hairstyle wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and dark shoes.

A student’s white Raleigh bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the south side of John S. Wright Hall with a cable lock between 11:30 a.m. on Monday and 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

An employee’s blue Chevrolet Cruze was struck while it was parked on the south side of Building B in SL5 between 1:20 p.m. and 5 p.m.

A student’s silver Apple MacBook was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended on the first floor of the SU by Panda Express between 1:15 p.m. and 2:45 p.m.

A student’s red and black bicycle was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the east side of the Carol C. Carter Classroom Building Complex (CBC) with a chain between 5 p.m. and 7:50 p.m.

A student’s silver HP laptop was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended in lounge 2, room 227 on the second floor of the SU between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

1/24

A report was closed regarding an employee’s silver folding bicycle that was stolen after it was locked to the bike rack located on the east side of CBC B with a cable lock.

A student’s blue 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser was vandalized while it was parked on the sixth floor of the Cottage Grove parking garage between 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

A subject was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting a police officer in the SU between 4:12 p.m. and 4:17 p.m.

1/25

A report was taken regarding money that was stolen from a student’s wallet in the Beverly Rogers Literature and Law Building Student Center between Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 5:45 p.m.

A subject was cited for trespassing in the SU at 12:56 p.m.