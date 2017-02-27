2/13
A student fought a non-student at the Student Wellness and Recreation Center at 9 p.m.
2/14
A student’s blue 2012 Chevrolet Sonic was struck while it was parked on the third floor of the Cottage Grove parking garage between 8:40 a.m. and 2 p.m.
A report was closed on the thirteen vehicles that were parked in parking lots H, U, Black 5 and residential lot A had windows smashed, and in some cases, items inside were stolen between 7 p.m. and 10:15 a.m. from Feb. 8 and Feb. 14.
A report was closed on a student’s pink 2013 Chevrolet Spark that was struck while it was parked in Lot Q, south of the baseball field between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. from Feb. 8 and Feb. 9.
2/15
A student’s gray 2007 Land Rover was struck while it was parked on the third level of the Cottage Grove parking garage at 1 p.m.
A 5’9” male wearing baggy clothing pointed a silver handgun at a student while they drove past the White parking lot on Feb. 14 at 10:30 p.m.
A report regarding a student’s iPad that was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended in the Lied Library on Feb. 14 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. was closed.
A student was robbed of their purse south of the Upper Class Complex Residence Hall Building B by a 5’9” to 6-foot male with a thin to skinny build, wearing a dark gray hoodie, skinny black jeans and white tennis shoes between 8:31 p.m. and 8:35 p.m.
2/16
A report was taken regarding theft at the Student Wellness and Recreation Center that occurred between Feb. 3 at 6 a.m. and Feb. 6 at 11:59 a.m.
A student’s gray Apple MacBook Pro was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended on the first floor of the Lied Library between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
A student’s black messenger bag was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended on the first floor of the Lied Library between 1 p.m. and 1:05 p.m.
2/17
A report regarding a fraudulent check that was present between Feb. 12 at 1:40 p.m. and Feb. 17 at 1:40 p.m. was closed.
2/18
A report was taken regarding a black Cadi XTS that was struck while it was parked in Lot Q, south of the baseball field, between Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. at Feb. 18 at 9 p.m.
2/21
A report was taken regarding graffiti on the north and west walls of the Graduate Arts Studio between Feb. 17 at 7 a.m. and Feb. 21 at 5 a.m.
Office supplies were stolen from room 519A of the Carol C. Harter Classroom Building Complex between Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. and Feb. 21 at 7:30 a.m.
A student’s gray MacBook Air laptop computer was stolen after it was left unattended and unsecured on the first floor at the Lied Library between 1 p.m. and 1:15 p.m.
A student’s black mountain bike with gray stripes was stolen after it was locked to a bike rack at the Thomas T. Beam Engineering Complex bike parking area with a cable lock between 10 a.m. and 2:20 p.m.
A student’s silver GT mountain bike was stolen after it was locked to a bike rack located on the north side of the UNLV Bookstore between 7:20 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
2/22
A report regarding a student’s silver MacBook Air laptop computer that was stolen after it was left unsecured and unattended in the first floor seating area of of the Lied Library on Feb. 21 between 5:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. was deemed inactive.
2/23
A report about a student’s silver 2016 Scion FR-S that was struck while it was parked on the ramp between the third and fourth floors of the Cottage Grove parking garage on Feb. 2 between 9:20 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. was deemed inactive.
A student’s red Volkswagen was struck from behind by a green vehicle that then fled the scene at the exit from the Black Lot to Tropicana at 1:15 p.m.
A report was taken regarding shoplifting at the Provisions on Demand (P.O.D) store in the Student Union at 3 p.m.
A student’s Hewlett-Packard laptop computer was stolen from their black backpack after it was left unsecured and unattended on the second floor of the Student Union at 2:30 p.m.
